Share
News
Lifestyle & Human Interest

Archaeologist Takes Closer Look at Sidewalk Stone, Realizes It's Ancient Bible Artifact, Now Worth $2 Million

 By Ole Braatelien  November 15, 2024 at 6:39pm
Share

For decades it was merely a sidewalk stone at a home in the Middle East, its significance unbeknownst to its owner.

Now, the oldest inscribed tablet of the Ten Commandments is set to auction for $1 million to $2 million, according to a Sotheby’s news release.

The relic is the only complete tablet of the Ten Commandments in existence from the Late Byzantine period, which ranged from 300–800 A.D.

Sotheby’s is set to auction the 1,500-year-old piece on Dec. 18.



“We understood how powerful the object was and we were really thrilled to be able to offer it for sale to the public,” Sharon Liberman Mintz, Sotheby’s international senior specialist of Judaica, books and manuscripts, told ARTnews.

“This is really one-of-a-kind,” Mintz said. “It’s one of the most important historic artifacts that I’ve ever handled.”

The marble relic weighs a hefty 115 pounds and stands two feet tall.

Was it a mistake to remove the Ten Commandments from American public schools?

Twenty lines of Paleo-Hebrew text are etched into the stone, with nine of the Ten Commandments being visible, according to Sotheby’s.

One commandment has been replaced with a much different instruction, however.

Instead of “Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord in vain,” the tablet instructs followers to worship on Mount Gerizim, a site holy to the Samaritans, according to Sotheby’s.

The tablet was first unearthed in 1913 during railway construction along Israel’s southern coast.

Related:
Hand of God? Earthquake Strikes Syria, Lebanon Same Day Attack By Hezbollah Against Israel Was Anticipated

It was found near sites of early synagogues, mosques and churches, according to Sotheby’s.

After its discovery, it was sold to a local Arab and subsequently used as a sidewalk stone for his home — its inscription facing up and exposed to foot traffic, according to Artnet.

“People didn’t realize the significance of it. It looked like just a big marble slab,” said Rabbi Shaul Shimon Deutsch, according to the New York Post.

Then, in 1943, an archaeologist recognized the true value of the stone and purchased it.

In 2016, New York’s Living Torah Museum sold it at auction for $850,000 to an unknown buyer in Beverly Hills.

“This remarkable tablet is not only a vastly important historic artifact, but a tangible link to the beliefs that helped shape Western civilization,” said Richard Austin, Sotheby’s global head of books and manuscripts.

“To encounter this shared piece of cultural heritage is to journey through millennia and connect with cultures and faiths told through one of humanity’s earliest and most enduring moral codes.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien has written for The Western Journal since 2022. He earned his bachelor's from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Archaeologist Takes Closer Look at Sidewalk Stone, Realizes It's Ancient Bible Artifact, Now Worth $2 Million
Woman Forces Police to Act as Her Mental Health Episode Leaves Over 800 Homes Without Power
Conspiracy Theorists Accuse Elon Musk of Using Starlink Satellites to Steal Election for Trump
Missing Hollywood Actress Allegedly Found, But Her Family Is Saying It's an Impostor
NFL Star Who Wore a MAGA Hat on Field Calmly Takes a Victory Lap as Reporters Pester Him About Election
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation