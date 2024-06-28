Hope: Oklahoma Putting Bible Back in Schools After Louisiana Brings 10 Commandments Back

The Bible is finally coming back to the classroom — at least in the Sooner State.

On Thursday, Oklahoma state superintendent Ryan Walters ordered all public schools to teach lessons on the Bible.

According to The New York Times, Walters argued the Bible needed to be taught because of its status as an “indispensable cultural touchstone.”

“Every teacher, every classroom in the state will have a Bible in the classroom, and will be teaching from the Bible in the classroom,” he said.

Of course, leftists and Democrats across the board are going to argue against the move.

To them, the Bible is nothing more than a superstitious book preventing the masses from playing along with their twisted sexual immorality and anti-family schemes.

In reality, the Bible, and the moral code embedded in it, laid the groundwork for all of Western civilization.

The very reason liberals want to take care of the poor is because Christians — long before them — already did so.

The only reason women have freedom, the only reason slavery was abolished, and the only reason we now enjoy something approximating a free society is because the Bible declared that all human beings are made in the image of God.

To learn about the Bible, its lessons and its history is to learn about who we are as Americans and where we came from.

Walters certainly understood that, arguing that the Bible is “a necessary historical document to teach our kids about the history of this country, to have a complete understanding of Western civilization, to have an understanding of the basis of our legal system.”

Thankfully, it’s not just Oklahoma politicians who understand that foundational fact.

As reported by the Times, a growing conservative push to put the Bible back in schools is sweeping across the nation.

Just one week ago, Louisiana instituted a rule — the first of its kind — that mandated all public schools display the Ten Commandments in every single classroom.

The secular writers and editors at the Times, of course, wrote their news piece with an undercurrent of alarm and distress.

Just read how they described the pro-Bible-in-schools movement:

“The efforts to bring religious texts into the classroom reflect a growing national movement among conservatives — particularly Catholics and evangelicals who oppose abortion, transgender rights and what they view as liberal school curriculums — to openly embrace the idea that America’s democracy needs to be grounded in their Christian values,” the Times reported.

“That movement had a major victory in overturning Roe v. Wade two years ago, and its supporters see ending abortion as only a starting point in a broader campaign to preserve and expand the presence of their Christian values in American life. Many conservative Christians see schools as a frontier of their fight, as they seek to shape the next generation.”

Leftists and leftist outlets such as this see a return to religious norms in this country as a grave threat to their very way of life.

They think that by bringing the Bible back into the center of society, all of their freedoms will disappear.

Obviously, such people haven’t been paying attention.

Look at what society has become in just a few short years. Violence in major cities across the country is not only tolerated but also encouraged. Lawmakers refuse to punish wrongdoers.

Sexual depravity is so commonplace that men dressed as women reading and shaking their behinds in front of kids has become a regular occurrence.

Government programs and spending continue to ramp up out of control, destroying the value of every American’s savings.

The list goes on and on.

Our freedoms are already disappearing at a rapid rate. And it’s because we’ve forgotten those most basic values that made the West so great in the first place.

Bringing the Bible back into the center of society may be the only way we can get our freedom back.

