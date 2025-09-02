Share
Faith
Premium

Archaeologists Stumble Upon Ancient Churches and a Mural of Jesus in Remote Egypt

 By Randy DeSoto  September 2, 2025 at 5:00am
Share

Archaeologists in Egypt recently unearthed two churches that are believed to be over 1,500 years old, with one containing a mural depicting Jesus Christ healing a sick person.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities revealed the discovery in late July.

The churches were found in the ancient settlement of Kharga Oasis, located about 350 miles southwest of Cairo, Fox News reported.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Archaeologists Stumble Upon Ancient Churches and a Mural of Jesus in Remote Egypt
Law Enforcement Forcibly Removes Country Singer from Stage Due to 'Signs of Intoxication and Erratic Behavior'
Watch: Tim Tebow Captivates College Football Crowd with Powerful Gospel Presentation in Pre-Game Prayer
Watch: Army Football Player Runs Toward Fire, Pulls Man from Burning Car Days After First Game
MacArthur Highlighted the Spiritual Lesson WWII Taught, As Japan Surrendered to Allies 80 Years Ago
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation