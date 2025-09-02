Archaeologists Stumble Upon Ancient Churches and a Mural of Jesus in Remote Egypt

Archaeologists in Egypt recently unearthed two churches that are believed to be over 1,500 years old, with one containing a mural depicting Jesus Christ healing a sick person.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities revealed the discovery in late July.

The churches were found in the ancient settlement of Kharga Oasis, located about 350 miles southwest of Cairo, Fox News reported.

At Ain al-Kharab in Egypt’s Kharga Oasis, archaeologists uncovered the remnants of an early Coptic city that highlights the transitional shift in Egypt from paganism in the 3rd and 2nd centuries B.C. to Christianity centuries later.https://t.co/PH1ekwXAyN pic.twitter.com/hwh9S6oQgl — Archaeology Magazine (@archaeologymag) August 2, 2025

