An altercation turned deadly in Alabama over the weekend, leaving the suspect and two victims dead and four police officers wounded.

Far from being just another big city tragedy, the crime underscores two very grave and disheartening facts of life in America today: Life is cheap in this country, and the police officers who are denigrated, despised and defunded are the last bulwark against the consequences of that sentiment.

The incident in Alabama began Sunday morning when Birmingham police officers responded to reports of a double shooting near a city park at 6:30 a.m., al.com reported.

Witnesses told police that a man and a woman were walking a dog when they were approached by another unidentified male. Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin told reporters an argument ensued about the dog, according to Fox News, and the suspect shot both victims and fled the scene.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The female victim was left in the road with a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to an area hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police have not released the names of the victims or the suspect.

Around 1 p.m., police tracked down the suspect and a SWAT team descended on the apartment building where he was holed up to execute a search warrant, according to al.com.

“Upon making entry, they were immediately met by gunfire,” Mauldin told reporters.

Two police officers were grazed by bullets and two more were struck in their “lower extremities,” Mauldin said. They’re all expected to recover from their injuries.

Do you think these senseless killings are a symptom of a larger societal problem? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The suspect was struck and killed by police who returned fire.

“The biggest thing is we’re urging people if you know something is going on, go ahead and call us before these things escalate,” Mauldin said.

Three people are dead and four are wounded, and nobody really knows why — but that’s just the point.

It’s no secret that America is increasingly becoming a godless country that does not value human life.

Children have been commodified with the rise in reproductive technologies that create, store and transfer embryos like slabs of porterhouse steak rather than the youngest and tiniest human lives.

At the same time, babies conceived the old-fashioned way are aborted at the whim of their mothers right up until the moment before they’re born because our society permits — and even celebrates — abortion on demand.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took a very public victory lap after he passed the state’s Reproductive Health Act in January 2019 which decriminalized the killing of the unborn by just about anybody.

“HORRIFIC: The One World Trade Center is lit up pink tonight to ‘celebrate’ the passage of a bill that legalized abortion until birth for any reason,” Live Action captioned the photo on Twitter after Cuomo ordered the building’s lighting scheme to revel in the legislative victory.

HORRIFIC: The One World Trade Center is lit up pink tonight to “celebrate” the passage of a bill that legalized abortion until birth for any reason. pic.twitter.com/tqwvFrWRqs — Live Action (@LiveAction) January 23, 2019

Decades of this treatment of unborn babies, who are the very definition of innocence and vulnerability, cannot help but spill over into the rest of society.

Even the coronavirus pandemic, which at first seemed to elicit sympathy for the weak and elderly, eventually degraded into hysterical self-preservation at the expense of others based on power balance rather than protection.

Teachers’ unions insisted their employees’ ability to stay home was more important than the children being isolated in front of screens all day despite the minuscule risk of transmission and illness among kids.

Healthy college students and children are now being pressured to get the experimental vaccines — not to protect themselves, but to make the adults around them who control the institutions feel better.

All of this is because our society has moved away from God toward a materialistic, utilitarian view of humanity, and the destructive nihilistic tendencies that naturally flow from it never end well for people or societies.

In his prescient 1995 papal encyclical “Evangelium Vitae,” Pope John Paul II warned practices like abortion and euthanasia were “both a disturbing symptom and a significant cause of grave moral decline” and would foster a “culture of death.”

This is as true in the abortion mills as it is on city streets today — and all the while the radicals on the left are seeking to compound the problem by erasing the thin blue line of law enforcement.

Fortunately, there were still police officers in Alabama willing to put themselves in harm’s way to take out a dangerous suspect who already showed himself capable of hurting others, and four of them were wounded in the process.

But in the future, what will become of a society that both devalues human life and abolishes the last societal force that separates us all from the insanity, chaos and death criminals wish to inflict?

This incident in Alabama provides just a glimpse of the answer — criminal behavior and disregard for human life will end in immense human suffering and countless dead bodies.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →

* Name

* Email



* Message





* All fields are required. Success!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.