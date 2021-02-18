Login
Two Dallas Officers Shot in Midst of Chaotic Winter Storm, SWAT Dispatched

By Erin Coates
Published February 18, 2021 at 12:34pm
Two Dallas Police officers were shot Thursday morning while responding to a shooting call, according to the chief of the Dallas Police Department.

The officers responded to a shooting call around 11 a.m. near North Henderson Avenue in Old East Dallas, where police say the suspect threatened to harm his wife, according to KXAS-TV.

A Special Weapons and Tactics team was dispatched and police asked people to stay away from the area.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said two of his officers were shot and asked the community for prayers.

“We’ve had two officers shot responding to a shooting call, prayers up please!” he tweeted.

The officers had injuries to their lower legs and were hospitalized, but Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata said they were in stable condition, KXAS reported.

Garcia thanked Dallas Fire-Rescue for assisting police with providing cover while the wounded officers were extracted from the scene.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect. No other details about the incident were available at the time of publication.

The incident came as a historic winter storm ravaged Texas, leaving millions without power and water.

There were over 494,000 power outages in Texas as of Thursday morning, according to NPR.

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across Texas were also dealing with burst pipes Thursday and have been ordered to boil water for safety as water utilities deal with frozen wells and treatment-plant power failures, The New York Times reported.

“We have been caught in the middle of something here where there have been individuals who have not had electricity or power for about 3 1/2 days now [and] it’s zero degrees,” Mansfield, Texas, Mayor Michael Evans told NPR.

In light of the outages, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for top executives at the state’s grid operator to resign.

“Every source of power the state of Texas has access to has been compromised because of the ultra-cold temperature or because of the equipment failures,” he said.

Although the weather is supposed to gradually climb above freezing in the daytime, partial melting and refreezing at night could lead to icy ruts in the road known as “cobblestone ice,” KXAS-TV reported.

The National Weather Service cautioned residents to drive safely or avoid the roads entirely.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
