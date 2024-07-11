Arizona 2-Year-Old Dead After Dad Leaves Her in Hot Car During Triple-Digit Heatwave - 'It's Just Tragic'

An Arizona toddler died Tuesday after being left in a car during triple-digit temperatures, police said.

The tragedy took place in Marana, a suburb northwest of Tucson, ABC News reported.

The 2-year-old girl had been taken with her father to run errands.

After arriving home, he left her in the car with the engine running and the air conditioning on, Marana Police Capt. Tim Brunenkant said.

The dad came back outside to check on the child around 30 to 60 minutes later, and the car’s engine was off.







He found the little girl unresponsive, so he called 911.

She was rushed to a hospital but was later pronounced dead, KNXV-TV reported.

“Marana PD says the child’s mother was not initially home, but shortly after she arrived, the girl was discovered in the vehicle, and 911 was called,” the news station reported.

Investigators are conducting interviews and checking whether there is any surveillance video footage available, ABC News reported.

Brunenkant told the network no charges have been filed in the case, but charges have not been ruled out.

JUST IN: A child is dead after being found unresponsive in a car in a residential area of Marana, northwest of Tucson. Police have not clarified if the vehicle was running or not. The temperature was in triple digits around the time of the incident.https://t.co/KwzVdLg1c5 — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) July 10, 2024

“We don’t know the circumstances. We are trying to find that out,” Brunenkant said, according to KOLD-TV.

“Again, when those temperatures arise, especially this week when it’s 110, it’s just tragic.”

Brunenkant cautioned against leaving a child in a car unattended for any length of time.

“We experience this nationwide every summer,” he said.

“When temperatures get above 100 degrees, it could even be 90 degrees,” Brunenkant said. “It just depends on the circumstances. It’s very tragic.”

Tuesday’s tragedy was the ninth time a child has died in a hot car this year in the U.S., according to KidsandCars.org.

“In most situations, this happens to loving, caring, and protective parents,” the organization’s website said.

“It has happened to a teacher, dentist, social worker, police officer, nurse, clergyman, soldier, and even a rocket scientist. It can happen to anyone.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.