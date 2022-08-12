Share
Armed Clerk Fatally Ends Drunken Assault After Assailant Becomes Violent

 By Richard Moorhead  August 12, 2022 at 11:21am
A convenience store altercation ended when a store clerk utilized his Second Amendment rights.

A man who entered a Houston convenience store and allegedly assaulted a clerk was shot dead on Tuesday evening.

Houston Police are describing the shooting as a self-defense case, according to KPRC-TV.

Speaking at the scene of the incident, one Houston Police officer revealed what investigators had learned.



Police said that the assailant, an unidentified 36-year-old man, entered the Lavender Food Mart intoxicated.

The store clerk took out a weapon and shot at the man multiple times after he allegedly went behind the cash register and attacked him.

The suspect in the assault was pronounced dead at Ben Taub General Hospital.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office will investigate the shooting.

Do you support Second Ammendment rights?

Criminal charges against the clerk have not been filed as of Thursday.

The shooting appears to be one in a string of self-defense instances in which small business owners and employees had to use force to defend themselves against criminal assailants and thieves.

A man charged with aggravated robbery was shot by a clerk in Beaumont, Texas, after allegedly pulling a knife on the woman last month.

An 80-year-old California store owner is blasting the state’s liberal politicians after shooting an AR-15-armed bandit with a shotgun.

“The crime rate is escalating, and it’s gonna continue to escalate until they start putting the people away that are doing the bad things,” Craig Cope said, KTTV reported, just days after defending his Riverside County store from the armed robber.

Cope is accusing California’s politicians of failing business owners, citing an epidemic of property crimes.

