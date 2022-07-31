If you’re going to bring a knife to what could be a gunfight, Texas might not be the best state for your prospects of success.

One man appears to have learned this the hard way.

According to KBMT-TV, 62-year-old William Coleman was shot after allegedly robbing a business and threatening a store clerk with a knife in the city of Beaumont.

He’s been charged with aggravated robbery, according to KBMT.

The Beaumont Police were notified of a robbery in progress at the Everest Food Mart late in the night of July 22, the station reported.

A store clerk had called the police to report that a man had entered the business and threatened her with a knife.

By the time they arrived, the man had been shot multiple times.

The victim of the robbery sustained only minor injuries in the incident, according to a police report of the incident published on Facebook.

A preliminary investigation of the shooting indicates the suspect displayed a knife and physically attacked the clerk before she shot him.

Coleman was taken to an area hospital.He was expected to be booked into the Jefferson County Jail on $250,000 bond after his discharge.

Texas is one jurisdiction in which law-abiding patriots have rights to carry weapons that are far more deadly than knives.

Self-defense with a personal firearm is far more common than the establishment media and pro-gun control politicians would have the public believe.

On July 17, an Indiana man neutralized a mass shooter in Greenwood, Indiana, from 40 yards way with his personal handgun, ending a massacre inside a mall food court that had killed three.

Greenwood Police Chief James Ison has referred to Elisjsha Dicken as a hero for taking down the mass shooter before he could kill more victims.

The 22-year-old man, who has no police or military training, was carrying his handgun under Indiana’s recently passed permitless carry law.

The gun owner neutralized mass shooter Jonathan Sapirman in less than 15 seconds.

It’s a strong possibility that Dicken wouldn’t have been present at the Greenwood Park Mall to fire back at the mass shooter if the Indiana legislature hadn’t authorized legal gun owners to carry their weapons without a permit process just weeks before.

