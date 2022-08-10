Share
News

Armed Resident Sends Entire Group of Home Invasion Suspects Running for Their Lives

 By David Zimmermann  August 10, 2022 at 2:45pm
Share

A robbery almost occurred in Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, but an armed resident who did not take kindly to the alleged break-in decided to fight back.

The Hollywood Hills homeowner fired gunshots at the would-be-robbers, sending them fleeing from the multimillion-dollar house.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the incident around 2:30 a.m. following two 911 calls, KTTV-TV reported.

The suspects remain at large.

It is not known what the burglars looked like or how many there were, but police said the resident managed to shoot one of the intruders as they were running away.

Trending:
Is Liz Cheney Getting Rich Off Hunter Biden? The Shocking Connection No One's Been Talking About

The suspects escaped in a white Toyota Corolla, according to LAPD officer Annie Hernandez.

Detectives were present at the scene for several hours.

On-the-scene KTTV correspondent Travis Rice reported that no one was injured during the home invasion, nor was any property stolen.

A police investigation is currently underway.

The incident took place as crime rises and more civilians take matters into their own hands to protect themselves, their businesses and their families.

Last week, an 80-year-old California store owner used a shotgun to defend his business from four would-be thieves, later criticizing politicians on whose watch criminals are arrested and released back onto the streets.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
David Zimmermann
Editorial Intern
David Zimmermann is an Editorial Intern at The Western Journal. He is currently earning his degree in Communication Arts with a minor in Professional Writing at Grove City College.




Armed Resident Sends Entire Group of Home Invasion Suspects Running for Their Lives
Biden's New Plan Will Dramatically Cut Down on 'Illegals' But Will Destroy the Country
Nightmare Flight from China: Terrified Children Forced to Travel 8 Hours with Mother's Lifeless Body
Hillary Clinton Gets Major Backlash for Attempting to Cash in on FBI's Mar-a-Lago Raid
Super Fit and Healthy Lawyer 'Died 9 Times' in 1 Night, Survives But Leaves Doctors Confused
See more...

Conversation