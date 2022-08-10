Armed Resident Sends Entire Group of Home Invasion Suspects Running for Their Lives

A robbery almost occurred in Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, but an armed resident who did not take kindly to the alleged break-in decided to fight back.

The Hollywood Hills homeowner fired gunshots at the would-be-robbers, sending them fleeing from the multimillion-dollar house.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the incident around 2:30 a.m. following two 911 calls, KTTV-TV reported.

The suspects remain at large.

It is not known what the burglars looked like or how many there were, but police said the resident managed to shoot one of the intruders as they were running away.

The suspects escaped in a white Toyota Corolla, according to LAPD officer Annie Hernandez.

Detectives were present at the scene for several hours.

On-the-scene KTTV correspondent Travis Rice reported that no one was injured during the home invasion, nor was any property stolen.

Detectives say the resident was not injured in the Hollywood Hills home invasion that ended in gunfire off Laurel Canyon. Suspects fled in a white vehicle after being shot at by resident. Limited suspect info at the time @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/hXskt5WrUB — Travis Rice (@traviscrice) August 10, 2022

A police investigation is currently underway.

The incident took place as crime rises and more civilians take matters into their own hands to protect themselves, their businesses and their families.

Last week, an 80-year-old California store owner used a shotgun to defend his business from four would-be thieves, later criticizing politicians on whose watch criminals are arrested and released back onto the streets.

