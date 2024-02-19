Share
Wokeness Aside, This Looks Awful: Fans Blast Poor Animation, Acting in 'X-Men' Animated Series Revival Trailer

 By David Zimmermann  February 19, 2024 at 9:32am
After waiting for over two years since the project had been announced, superhero fans finally got their first look at the “X-Men” revival series late last week.

On Thursday, Marvel Animation released the trailer for “X-Men ’97.” Expectations are high for the upcoming show, considering it picks up right after the incredibly popular Saturday morning cartoon “X-Men: The Animated Series,” which ran from 1992-1997.

At first, many fans were excited to see the iconic mutant team in ’90s nostalgia-inspired fashion once again. However, after the initial hype faded, not everyone was pleased with the animation or voice acting (wokeness aside).

While “X-Men ’97” tries to emulate its predecessor’s retro-animation style, the reboot looks slightly different. Unlike the classic 2D-drawn “X-Men” series, its successor was rendered in 3D. Several people noticed this subtle difference and found it odd.

Would you watch this series?

Others found the voice acting subpar, which is a shame considering some of the voice actors from the original series reprised their roles.

The original cast members who returned include Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler, and Christopher Britton as Mister Sinister.

Despite these shortcomings, there remains some excitement for how the series turns out.

Still, viewers may not be able to get past the inherent progressive messaging that the show will likely push with one character. The shape-shifting Morph, previously depicted as a male in the original series and comic book source material, will now be “nonbinary” thanks to Disney.

“This is a lighter take on the character, who is nonbinary and has an interesting buddy relationship with Wolverine,” the April issue of Empire Magazine reads. “The character’s past with Mister Sinister, the show’s villain, could also come into play.”

Given this character change and quality control problems with the animation and voice acting, the reboot doesn’t look too promising. Come next month, it remains to be seen whether it can become a success for an entire generation as the original series was.

“X-Men ’97,” which features ten episodes in its first season, will premiere on Disney+ on March 20.

David Zimmermann
News Writer
David Zimmermann is a contract writer for The Western Journal who also writes for the Washington Examiner and Upward News. Originally from New Jersey, David studied communications at Grove City College. Follow him on Twitter @dezward01.




