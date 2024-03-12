With the recent release of “Dune: Part Two,” Frank Herbert’s seminal science-fiction series has seen a resurgence in popularity.

Since its inception in the 1960s, “Dune” has been widely regarded as one of the greatest sci-fi novels because of its deep worldbuilding and religious, political, philosophical, and (perhaps most importantly) ecological themes. Fans of the books, and now the movies, have lost themselves in the complex world of Arrakis and conflicting journey of Paul Atreides as the reluctant messianic figure.

However, there was one person who did not particularly enjoy reading “Dune” — legendary author J.R.R. Tolkien.

Tolkien, best known for “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” novels, admitted he disliked Herbert’s work but didn’t exactly reveal why.

In a 1966 letter to a man named John Bush, according to CBR, Tolkien declined to elaborate on his disdain for “Dune,” instead saying it wasn’t fair to criticize another author whose work was similar to his own.

“It is impossible for an author still writing to be fair to another author working along the same lines. At least I find it so,” he wrote. “In fact I dislike ‘Dune’ with some intensity, and in that unfortunate case it is much the best and fairest to another author to keep silent and refuse to comment.”

Tolkien did NOT like Frank Herbert’s Dune! pic.twitter.com/ec1Ckq4vZK — 𝐑. Å𝐥í | Secrets of Dune (@SecretsOfDune) February 16, 2020

The correspondence was prompted by Bush sending Tolkien a copy of “Dune.” The renowned author received a separate copy the year prior from Sterling Lanier, an editor who championed the publication of Herbert’s best-selling novel.

Have you read the “Dune” novels? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In a 1965 letter to Lanier, Tolkien wrote that he wouldn’t have time to read “Dune” until the next time there was a holiday.

While his innermost thoughts about the sci-fi story may be unknown, perhaps Tolkien didn’t fancy it because the story lacks clear theological themes outside of the messianic nature of Paul Atreides.

Or as YouTuber Jess of the Shire hypothesized, maybe Tolkien thought it was too “clinical” and “pessimistic” — words one wouldn’t use to describe the fantasy author’s most beloved works.

Sadly, it appears we will never know how Tolkien really felt about “Dune” as he passed away in 1973.

Despite what he may have thought about it, many became aware of the source material for the first time because of director Denis Villeneuve’s two-part adaptation of the first novel.

“Dune: Part Two” is doing exceedingly well with nearly $370 million at the worldwide box office in just ten days after its theatrical release. At this rate, the sequel will pass its predecessor, “Dune: Part One,” which raked in over $434 million globally in 2021.

Critics and audiences alike enjoy “Dune: Part Two,” which currently has a 93 percent critics score and 95 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now that the film is in its second week, it’s unlikely those scores will budge much.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.