The Army football team has unveiled special uniforms to be worn for the upcoming Army-Navy game.

The team will be honoring the 3rd Infantry Division, known as the “Rock of the Marne,” a name earned during a pivotal World War I battle in France.

This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the division’s “thunder run” to oust Saddam Hussein during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The uniforms were revealed in a dramatic video on Tuesday.

“The Nike uniforms are tan throughout, denoting the desert nature of the war as well as being reminiscent of the camouflage pattern worn by [Operation Iraqi Freedom] troops. Player numbers and lettering mimic the font from Army vehicle ‘bumper numbers,'” the Military Times reported.

Inspired by the 3rd Infantry Division, we will honor the Dogface Soldiers and their legacy of excellence. #GoArmy x #ROTM pic.twitter.com/WaK4xkTJrR — Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) November 21, 2023



In March 2003, the 3rd ID covered 240 miles from Kuwait to Baghdad in two days.

“Commanders said it was the fastest, farthest and largest advance by an armored invasion force in history,” according to The Washington Post’s William Branigin, who was embedded with the 3rd ID at the time.

The division helped capture the Iraqi capital and topple Hussein’s regime.

The 3rd ID was formed on Nov. 21, 1917, during World War I.

It earned the name the “Rock of the Marne” in July 1918 by helping thwart the last German offensive of the war, which took place along the Marne River.

“The 3rd ID proved to be a cornerstone of the defense of the Marne River and the entire region. The division’s valiant stand against a large German force marked a turning point in the war,” according to the Defense Department.

The troops became known as “dogface soldiers.” The Army football helmet features the division’s mascot, Rocky the bulldog.

So the uniforms honor the 3rd ID for both good offense in Iraq and defense at the Marne, which is what the Army team will need against Navy.

The Navy uniforms for the game honor the U.S. Submarine Force, known as the “Silent Service,” Stars and Stripes reported.



Last year, Army beat Navy 20-17 in double overtime at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. It was the first time in 123 meetings of the teams that the Army-Navy game had gone into overtime.

This year’s game will take place on Dec. 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Army defeated the Air Force Academy 23-3 on Nov. 4, marking its first win against an AP-ranked team since 1972.

The win over Air Force means that if Army beats Navy next month, it will take home the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for the 10th time.

The trophy was created in 1972 and is earned by beating the other two service academies. Air Force has won it 21 times, followed by Navy at 16 and Army at nine.

Army last won the trophy in 2020, with other recent wins in 2017 and 2018.

