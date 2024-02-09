This could be a sign that pop icon Taylor Swift is in her patriotic era.

Veterans got a boost after the “Anti-Hero” singer was spotted wearing a bracelet crafted by Wove Made Inc., a Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based jewelry company founded by two Army Rangers, WPMT-TV reported.

Swift was photographed wearing the handcrafted diamond bracelet as she embraced her beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, to celebrate his team’s AFC Championship victory on Jan. 28.

The bracelet features the letters “TNT,” signifying their initials and celebrating their relationship.

The piece appears to be fashioned in the style of a friendship bracelet, much like the ones her most ardent fans — known affectionately as “Swfities” — trade in the audience at “The Eras Tour” shows.

“Taylor Swift wearing her @wove_madex @michellewiewest custom diamond tennis bracelet for [tonight’s] game!” the tour’s official account posted to social media platform X.

Taylor Swift wearing her @wove_madex @michellewiewest custom diamond tennis bracelet for tonight game! pic.twitter.com/EgSIRWIOh7 — The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) January 29, 2024

The bracelet was custom-made for Swift and is part of a collaboration with Michelle Wie West, a former pro golfer and friend to the couple, armed forces publication Task and Purpose reported.

The retired golfer posted a shot of the Swift/Kelce embrace with the “Cruel Summer” singer’s bedecked wrist front and center.

“Still shooketh that the QUEEN herself wore a bracelet that I designed!!!” West said in the post.

Co-founders Andrew Wolgemuth and Brian Elliott, the former Army Rangers who met at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, were pleased to see it adorning Swift’s wrist months after Kelce purchased it.

“He wanted it for Christmas,” Wolgemuth, a former Army captain, told Task and Purpose.

“We’re not 100% positive but we believe it was a Christmas gift for Taylor,” he added.

They weren’t sure the “Shake It Off” star would ever wear it in public until they saw the “undisputable photo of the bracelet, and we were just ecstatic,” Wolgemuth said.

Before Wove’s baubles graced the wrist of pop royalty, the company began as an idea Wolgemuth and Elliot hatched while serving in Afghanistan.

“The idea for Wove came when we were deployed to Afghanistan and had a couple of guys that were looking to get engaged,” Wolgemuth said.

“They wanted to essentially be able to purchase a ring while deployed and step off the plane back from deployment and drop to a knee. The problem became: How do you get an engagement ring to Afghanistan?” he added.

The solution was to found a company that is now 50 percent staffed by veterans and members of military families.

Simone Kendle, the company’s CEO, was himself the child of an active duty service member and said the company prides itself on making its products in America.

“A lot of brands that claim ‘made in the USA’ will do 90% of the manufacturing overseas and I’ll set one diamond in the band and say ‘made in America,'” Kendle said.

“That is not the case with our jewelry. It’s made 100% here in the United States, start to finish.”

According to WPVI-TV, the company’s sales are up 2,000 percent, thanks to publicity from the Grammy Award-winning artist.

This is great news for the company, but more importantly, for the veterans it employs and supports.

Returning to civilian life from military service is a tough transition, especially for those who have been deployed to war zones.

Many struggle to find their place in society again, and the Department of Veterans Affairs is often less than useless when it comes to taking care of our heroes.

A company like Wove can be a godsend to the people employed there, and now they have the greatest endorsement any company can hope for in 2024.

Swift is woke and certainly has a habit of picking the wrong men — especially when it comes to presidents — and she’s not at all the flag-waving type.

Still, it’s important to celebrate anyone who supports our nation and its heroes — even when it’s the imperfect “Taylor’s Version” of patriotism.

