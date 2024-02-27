Arrest Affidavit for Illegal Immigrant Charged with Murdering Laken Riley Adds Sickening Details to Case

Laken Riley went out for a jog last week with her head filled with bright, indefinite dreams of what the future might hold for the 22-year-old.

When police found her on the University of Georgia’s campus, her skull was disfigured, according to an arrest affidavit in the case.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another in connection with Riley’s death.

The affidavits in support of those charges indicated that after Riley was killed, her body was dragged to a secluded area.

As noted by CBS, officials have said Riley was killed by blunt force trauma, but they have not provided information about how she was killed or what kind of object was used in the attack.

According to WTVC, Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson has said that Riley’s head was the only part of her body to suffer blunt force trauma.

According to Fox News, Ibarra entered the United States illegally in September 2022 and was released into the country after being detained.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Ibarra was arrested on Aug. 31, 2023, in New York City on motor vehicle and child endangerment charges, but was released before ICE could detain him on an immigration violation.

Ibarra was arrested for shoplifting in Athens-Clarke County on Oct. 27, 2023, police said, and had a warrant out against him because he did not appear in court on the charge.

The case has become a part of the national debate over illegal immigration.

In a letter to President Joe Biden last week, Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp demanded “a response to questions surrounding the immigration status of the arrested suspect in the murder of Laken Riley and asylum claims of the suspect’s brother.”

Diego Ibarra, the suspect’s brother, presented a fake green card in an effort to find work at the University of Georgia.

“Laken Riley’s tragic death struck the hearts of Georgians everywhere and has rightfully sparked national outrage,” Kemp said in a statement.

“As I have said many times before: Every state is now a border state because of Joe Biden’s inaction, and today I am again demanding answers and information from the Biden Administration that will help us protect our citizens when the federal government will not.”

