Surveillance video has revealed that Debbie Collier, who was founded dead in the Georgia woods earlier this month, bought items found with her body on the day she was reported missing.

Collier, 59, was found dead on Sept. 11. On Sept. 10, she sent her daughter $2,385 through Venmo with the message, “They are not going to let me go love you there is a key to the house in the blue flowerpot by the door.”

On Friday, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the death of Collier, 59, was not the work of a serial killer but was “personal and targeted,” according to Fox News.

Deputies said the Athens woman bought several items at a Family Dollar Store in Clayton, Georgia, on Sept. 10, according to WXIA-TV in Atlanta. The store is 13 miles from where Collier’s body was found, which was about 60 miles from her home.

Collier bought a reusable tote bag, rain poncho, refillable torch lighter, paper towels and a tarpaulin, according to WXIA.







When her naked and partially charred body was found, a blue tarp and red tote bag were found with her.

Family Dollar clerk Esther Kreller recalled Collier.

“I do remember her I remember checking her out but I really don’t remember what we talked about,” Kreller told WXIA, recalling that nothing seemed amiss at the time. “She didn’t seem in distress or anything.”

Kreller said the purchase was not unusual.

“It’s a common thing people buy. We were going to put up the tarps for the winter but then my boss said no because people buy them year around. Oh yeah, the big bags, yeah, people buy those a lot to put stuff in like reusable grocery bags,” she said.

The clerk said the incident “still gives me the chills” now that she knows what happened to Collier.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said the video shows Collier was alone.

WAGA-TV — citing investigators who were not named — reported Friday that Amanda Bearden, Collier’s daughter, told police she was at the store with her mother.

Bearden and her boyfriend, former amateur MMA fighter Andrew Giegerich, have been under police scrutiny, Giegerich has said.

On Friday, Habersham County Chief Deputy Murray Kogod said further footage has been obtained showing Collier sitting in the van she was driving for about 10 minutes before leaving the Family Dollar store, WAGA reported.

Kogod said the case is “complex in nature and has a lot of questions and unknowns.”

Fox News reported the alibi of Steven Collier, the victim’s husband, has been confirmed.

It said he told police he was working on Saturday parking cars at a University of George football game, and video confirmed he was doing that.

