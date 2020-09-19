Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Arsonists Behind Several Devastating West Coast Fires, Authorities Say

The Bobcat Fire continues to burn through the Angeles National Forest in Los Angeles County, north of Azusa, California, on Sept. 17, 2020.Kyle Grillot / AFP via Getty ImagesThe Bobcat Fire continues to burn through the Angeles National Forest in Los Angeles County, north of Azusa, California, on Sept. 17, 2020. (Kyle Grillot / AFP via Getty Images)

By Joey Pietro
Published September 19, 2020 at 10:38am
P Share Print

Summer has been very hot in the U.S. as parts of the West Coast are literally burning with wildfires.

Some say climate change is the problem, but law enforcement agencies are discovering some of these fires to be man-made.

In Oregon, Washington and California, we’ve seen multiple arrests and charges for arson in September so far.

Three men have been charged for arson in Oregon. Two of the fires set have caused great devastation over many acres of forest and Oregonian homes.

ABC News reported that Michael Jarrod Bakkela, 41, received “two charges of arson, 15 counts of criminal mischief and 14 counts of reckless endangering for a fire that was set [Sept. 8] in the Phoenix area in southern Oregon.”

TRENDING: Breaking: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87

Police believe the fire caused by Bakkela compounded on the already burning Alameda Fire, bringing the destruction of “numerous homes.”

The News Tribune of Tacoma, Washington, reported the arrest and charge of Elias Newton Pendergrass, 44, on Sept. 1 for a fire near Mapleton, Oregon. He “faces a charge of first-degree arson.” The Sweet Creek Fires have destroyed more than 500 acres and caused emergency evacuations.

The Hill reported yet another first-degree arson charge against Jason Maas, 44, who “allegedly started a fire in the woods near the frisbee golf course at Dexter State Recreation Area on [Sept. 9].”

“We are thankful for the community members who spotted and extinguished the fire before it was able to hurt anyone or cause any structure damage,” the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.

In Washington, “Puyallup police and state troopers arrested a 36-year-old Puyallup man [Sept. 9] for allegedly starting a large brushfire which temporarily shut down state Route 167 and several ramps near Meridian Avenue,” KIRO-TV reported.

Luckily, the fire was stopped before any damage was done to a nearby business.

RELATED: Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom Accused of Trespassing on Burned-Down Property for Photo Op

And on Sept. 7, according to KION-TV, a woman named Anita Esquivel, 37, was “booked into the Monterey County Jail [for] arson” in Salinas, California.

None of these arsonists have any proven connection with one another or any identifiable political motive for their crimes as of now. But why is there such an interest in burning American forests and neighborhoods?

We’ve seen the glorification of Black Lives Matter’s violent behavior by both the media and leftist politicians as some way of furthering an anti-America narrative — that American culture needs transformation that must be done by Democrats.

So what liberal narrative could the persistent presence of wildfires push?

Well, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, per his pre-recorded speech for the Democratic National Convention, used the California fires as not only a case for proving climate change but also as justification to protect incoming federal funding in light of President Trump’s alleged threats to cut them.

“Climate change is real,” said Newsom. “If you are in denial about climate change, come to California … Just today the president of the United States threatened the state of California … to defund our efforts on wildfire suppression because he said we hadn’t raked enough leaves.”

Are you surprised to see the left blame the wildfires on climate change?

Hammering on his political point, Newsom continued: “There is so much at stake in this election … so let us resolve … that we do everything in our power to get Joe Biden and Kamala Harris into the White House in January 2021.”

Climate change has been one of many partisan wedges used in an attempt to funnel votes for the Biden-Harris presidential campaign.

How convenient it is that America wildly burns during an election year.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Joey Pietro
Joey Pietro is an Arizona native who has spent nearly a decade as a local educator. He holds a bachelor's in English from American Public University.
Joey Pietro is an Arizona native who has spent nearly a decade as a local educator. He holds a bachelor's in English from American Public University.







Arsonists Behind Several Devastating West Coast Fires, Authorities Say
Betrayal? Fox News Cuts Off Newt Gingrich for Linking George Soros to Race Riots
New Study Comparing COVID to Flu in Kids Completely Ruins Liberal Narrative on Schools
What a Real Hero Looks Like: Cop Shot in Jaw Tends to Partner's Wounds After Being Ambushed
Michigan Petition Reaches Enough Signatures To Possibly End Whitmer's Pandemic Overreach
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×