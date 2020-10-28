Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez likes criticizing Republicans, particularly President Donald Trump, over their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Oct. 6, for instance, AOC criticized Trump for advising Republicans to hold off on negotiating a COVID-19 relief package until after the presidential election given House Leader Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats’ radical partisanship during stimulus negotiations.

“What an anti-everybody agenda looks like,” the New York Democrat tweeted Oct. 6.

“The President & GOP are walking away from getting ANY COVID stimulus relief done, effectively endangering millions, after *they* themselves got COVID & enjoyed free socialized healthcare, so they can push through an anti-ACA SCOTUS pick.”

But Ocasio-Cortez has little room to criticize Republicans for how they’ve handled the pandemic and its effects, especially considering that New York’s 14th Congressional District, which she represents, has seen the highest per capita coronavirus confirmed death rate in the country.

In fact, according to Harvard University’s COVID-19 Metrics for United States Congressional Districts project, the five deadliest districts for coronavirus-related deaths as of the end of September are all represented by Democrats:

5. New York’s 5th Congressional District, represented by Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks (in office since 1998): 2.60 confirmed COVID deaths per 1,000 residents.

4. New York’s 9th Congressional District, represented by Democratic Rep. Yvette Clark (in office since 2007): 2.63 confirmed COVID deaths per 1,000 people.

3. New York’s 6th Congressional District, represented by Democratic Rep. Grace Meng (in office since 2013): 2.90 confirmed COVID deaths per 1,000 people.

2. New York’s 15th Congressional District, represented by Democratic Rep. José Serrano (in office since 1991): 3.08 confirmed COVID deaths per 1,000 people.

1. New York’s 14th Congressional District, represented by Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (in office since 2019): 3.09 confirmed COVID deaths per 1,000 people.

Now, it is worth noting that as members of Congress, AOC and the Democratic representatives mentioned above are, for the most part, not responsible for the COVID-19 deaths in their home districts.

AOC, for instance, represents her congressional district, but she is not responsible for running her district. Legitimate targets of the blame for the situation might instead include local and state officials like Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

That being said, it’s still “ridiculous” for Ocasio-Cortez “to be lobbing grenades at anyone else” over their response to the COVID crisis, according to George Upper, editor-in-chief of The Western Journal.

“Just as I would say that I don’t think Donald Trump has a heck of a lot to do with how many people are dying from COVID,” Upper said Tuesday on “WJ Live,” The Western Journal’s new podcast, “I wouldn’t hold a representative responsible for that.”

Still, Upper said, “For AOC to be lobbing grenades at anyone else when that’s what her home district looks like is just ridiculous.

“That’s essentially her washing her hands: ‘These are my people, they elected me, I have nothing to do with this. It’s all on you, guy from Washington who is so much further distant from this than I am.'”

“The narrative on the left is that politicians are responsible for it as long as the politicians are Donald Trump,” Upper said.

“That’s the narrative from the left. It’s ridiculous,” he added.

Of course, if we’re going to play the blame game when it comes to the coronavirus, then by their own twisted rules, Democrats are some of the biggest losers to date.

