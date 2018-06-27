As Democrats Increasingly Call for Mob ‘Action,’ Tucker Warns ‘Point of No Return’

One Fox News Channel host reached across the political aisle this week in a monologue calling on “adults on the left” to help usher in an era of civility amid escalating partisan rhetoric.

Tucker Carlson cited several examples in making his claim that the left has “decided the Bill of Rights applies only to people who agree with them.”

After several prominent Trump administration officials have been heckled or forced to leave public places in recent weeks, Carlson said he believes the future looks grim unless civil political minds prevail.

“Now the activist left is telling us that people who disagree with them no longer have freedom of movement or association,” he said. “They can’t go to the movies or go to a restaurant. If they dare leave their homes they will be surrounded by mobs and threatened.”

He recounted several incidents, including a D.C.-area restaurant owner’s decision to deny service to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and her party last week.

“Activists on the left are moving toward violence,” Carlson said. “They are aware of it and some applaud it.”

In an effort to defend his claim, he pointed to excerpts from a recent Splinter News article referring to harassment of Trump supporters in public as “just the minimum baseline” for political protesters.

“The people out of power have only just begun to flex their dissatisfaction,” Hamilton Nolan wrote in the article. “The day will come, sooner that you all think, when Trump administration officials will look back fondly on the time when all they had to worry about was getting hollered at at a Mexican restaurant.”

Carlson went on to reference the controversial rhetoric of U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who has called for increased harassment of those working in the Trump administration.

“If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd,” she said. “You push back on them and you tell them they are not welcome anywhere, anymore.”

Maxine Waters is catching heat for saying that Trump administration officials should be protested and heckled in public. I say GOOD. This is a war. Nonviolent resistance. If you're a fascist, going through life in America shouldn't be easy.#MaxineWaters pic.twitter.com/dlhL6twevt — Resonant Muse (@ResonantMuse) June 25, 2018

Carlson concluded that America is approaching a “point of no return” as the nation grows more politically divided, calling on “cowering and complicit” Democrats to stand up to the radical element he believes is growing within their party.

“We’re heading toward something awful and the only people who can stop it are the adults on the left,” he said. “And there are still some.”

The only individuals he called out by name were the heads of rival networks, including “media chieftains like Jeff Zucker at CNN or Andy Lack and NBC” in the group he said must help the left “pull back” from its current trajectory.

He also included “Democratic members of Congress, entertainment figures (and) religious leaders” among those he labeled as “cowering and complicit in all this,” adding that “the country badly needs them to cool the rhetoric and rein in the mob.”

