Author Joe Battaglia is on a mission to “make America good again,” warning that the nation’s move away from civility, truth and morality is disturbing, and that the nation has lost its “moral character.”

Battaglia, author of the new book, “Make America Good Again: 12.5 Biblical Principles to Unite Our Nation, Restore True Greatness, and Reshape Our Political Rhetoric,” decried the current state of affairs in a recent interview with the “Edifi With Billy Hallowell” podcast.

“In our current day and age I am just disturbed by the lack of civility … our media not really going after what is true, but what is expedient to their ideology, which is frightening to a point,” he said. “I believe that greatness is about achievement, but goodness is about character.”

And it is character that has slipped away, according to Battaglia, with the result of this error catapulting the nation into a truly precarious and troubling place.

“I think what we have lost in our country is the moral character that made us who we were, despite the imperfections,” he continued. “A society is only as good as the people that comprise it.”

Battaglia said America has a “moral freedom” and that this freedom establishes what is “right and true and good.”

These sentiments, which have been rooted in faith since the writing of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, are essential.

Yet this moral freedom seems to also be slipping away — something Battaglia discussed in detail.

“There is this intrinsic synergy between [faith and morality] — that faith breeds a certain morality and that morality enables people to become free,” he said. “That’s what establishes liberty.”

Rather than seeking resolution, Battaglia said far too many people are focused on trying to restrict opposing viewpoints, thus trampling on the opinions and views of others. In the end, he’s hoping to encourage people to rediscover truth.

“Freedom is fragile. It needs to be handled wisely, carefully or it will just be lost,” Battaglia said. “And we cannot lose the thing that so many people gave lives for and dedicated themselves to.”

The author wants to see people regain their moral compasses and unite, but he said it all starts at the individual heart level.

“We can’t unite our nation until we unite ourselves,” Battaglia concluded. Grab his book, “Make America Good Again” for more on this important topic.

