Authorities Discover Scorched Body of Marine Vet with Note Telling Story

 By Jack Davis  June 20, 2022 at 4:27pm
Death Valley has lived up to its name once again.

On Tuesday, visitors to Death Valley National Park in California found the body of retired Marine Corps Capt. David Kelleher, 67, of Huntington Beach, California, according to the Daily Mail.

Kelleher had left a crumpled note in his vehicle that read “out of gas.”

When his body was found, he had made it about 2.5 miles from his car, according to the National Park Service.

In fact, his body was about 30 feet from California Highway 190, but a tree and the terrain hid the road.

The NPS noted that temperatures in the park have recently gone as high as 123 degrees.

Kelleher was cited by a park ranger on May 30 for off-road driving. At the time, according to the NPS, Kelleher had indicated he was low on gasoline.

It’s not clear what took place next, but on June 8, a park ranger noted that Kelleher’s vehicle was the only one in the parking lot at Zabriskie Point.

A search for Kelleher began after the vehicle was again seen at the parking spot on June 11.

Kelleher had not been reported missing.

The NPS said that it encourages anyone who runs out of gas while in Death Valley National Park to wait near a vehicle rather than go off on his or her own.

Park visitors are also advised to avoid hiking at low elevations after 10 a.m., stay within a short walk of air conditioning and drink plenty of water.

On June 1, John McCarry, 69, of Long Beach, California, was found dead in the park.

Park visitor Peter Harootunian was the subject of a search that began May 23. He had not been found.

Citing a family Facebook post, the Los Angeles Times reported that Kelleher retired from the Marine Corps in 1994 after 22 years with the Marines.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
