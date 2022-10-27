Parler Share
Authorities Offering $5K Reward After Finding Puppy That Suffered Gut-Wrenching Abuse

 By Amanda Thomason  October 27, 2022 at 3:57pm
A good Samaritan in Houston, Texas, recently came across a heartbreaking sight: a young puppy, left all alone in a parking lot.

But the reality of the situation was much worse: Not only was the puppy apparently abandoned, but the end of its snout was grotesquely swollen. It was clear that something was very wrong.

The pup, which appears to be a Chihuahua mix around two months old, was taken to the Houston SPCA, where more details were discovered as its injury was treated.

A hair tie had been wrapped around the puppy’s mouth and left there, over time cutting through flesh down to the facial bones and creating major swelling.

WARNING: The following post contains images that some may find disturbing.

“Luckily, the bones are intact,” an SPCA worker said, according to KENS-TV. “There’s no fractures or breaks, but the injury was very severe and resulted in some pretty harsh injuries to the face.”

The puppy has been stitched back up and is in good hands now, but authorities would like help finding out who was responsible for this cold-hearted act of cruelty.

“URGENT: INFORMATION NEEDED! PLEASE SHARE!” the Houston SPCA posted on Wednesday. “Warning, graphic photos ahead.

“Houston SPCA is offering a $5,000 REWARD on information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) who tightly wrapped an elastic hairband around the snout of an 8-week-old puppy, causing severe swelling and a deep laceration to the bone.

“The puppy, now named Sharky, was discovered in a north Houston parking lot near the Gulf Freeway and West Road by an animal lover in our community.

“Houston SPCA veterinarian Dr. Shipley has since performed surgery on Sharky and he now remains in stable, but good condition.

“In the two days leading up to the surgery, the veterinary staff focused on pain management including hydrotherapy, antibiotics and pain medication.”



In Texas, animal cruelty is a crime that can lead to fines and jail time.

Finding and prosecuting the culprit(s) won’t erase Sharky’s trauma, but it will send a message that such behavior will not be condoned.

“It’s hard to imagine why someone would commit such a terrible crime and cause so much suffering and pain,” Chief of Animal Cruelty for the Houston SPCA Adam Reynolds said, according to the Houston SPCA.

“We are hopeful this reward will encourage someone to come forward and speak with the Houston SPCA and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 about this case.”

