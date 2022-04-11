Share
Calvin Bynes Hufflin, left, and Carondus Allen, right, were arrested after video was taken and circulated of a puppy being thrown into a lake. The witness who took the video said two dogs were thrown into the lake multiple times.
Calvin Bynes Hufflin, left, and Carondus Allen, right, were arrested after video was taken and circulated of a puppy being thrown into a lake. The witness who took the video said two dogs were thrown into the lake multiple times.

Two Arrested After Good Samaritan Films Heartbreaking Scene of Animal Abuse, Takes It to Police

 By Amanda Thomason  April 11, 2022 at 7:13am
Having video footage of events often proves crucial when trying to address injustice. Word of mouth is one thing, a scene caught “on film” is another.

That appears to have worked in the favor of at least two puppies recently after they were the victims of abuse. If it hadn’t been for a good Samaritan and his phone, the people responsible for this unacceptable behavior would have gotten away without any repercussions.

The incident took place at Lake Russell in Abbeville County, South Carolina. Video shows a group of people standing next to the lake while one of them swings a dog around and hurls it over his head, through the air and into the water.

WARNING: The following video contains violence that some viewers may find disturbing.



Cody Alcorn, a journalist with WHNS, shared the disturbing video on Facebook with a plea for information.

“The person who recorded this said he was in a small boat out fishing at Jim Rampey recreation park/boat ramp in Lownedsville, South Carolina,” the post read. “He told me he noticed this group of guys on the bank where they were laughing and splashing around but it’s what he saw when he took a closer look…

“He said he watched them throw two pitbull puppies out into the lake laughing while they swam back. He said he wanted to get it on video before confronting them as it would be one word against the other. It didn’t take long once they noticed him watching/[recording] they took off.

“If you recognize anyone in this video or if you’re one of them and want to do the right thing call the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-446-6000.”



Authorities were contacted, and Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office Captain Matthew Graham said that the witness who took the video said the man in the clip threw two separate dogs into the lake multiple times.

“We’re not going to tolerate any kind of cruelty towards animals,” Graham said, according to WBTW.



On Thursday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man, Calvin Bynes Hufflin, for “ill treatment of animals.” One of the two dogs in question was found with him and removed from his care.

According to an update from Alcorn, the second suspect was arrested on Friday after turning himself in.



“On 04/08/2022 the second suspect involved in the incident at Jim Rampey State Park, turned himself into authorities,” the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office stated in a bulletin, according to Alcorn. “Carondus Allen from Anderson is being held at the Abbeville County Detention Center awaiting bond.

“At press time Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with the Anderson County Sheriff’s on the whereabouts of the other dog involved. Arrangements have already been made to remove the dog from the owners.”

Thanks to a man with a camera, hopefully these two puppies will find better, kinder, more responsible owners.

