SECTIONS
US News
Print

Texas Police Thwart Armed Robbery, Reassure Mall-Goers That No Active Shooter Was Present

By The Western Journal
July 28, 2018 at 11:36am
Print

Glass cases being smashed during an attempted robbery Saturday at a jewelry store in a popular Texas mall were misconstrued as gunfire and sent people running for the exits, authorities and witnesses said.

All known suspects in the attempted robbery at the La Plaza Mall in McAllen were taken into custody, the city’s police chief, Victor Rodriguez, said in a statement that the city government posted on Twitter.

Madeline Madden, a 17-year-old from McAllen, told The Monitor of McAllen that she was inside Glitz and Glamour, a boutique just across from the mall, when she saw people rush out of the mall and into the parking lot.

She said one frightened couple ran into the boutique seeking safety.

TRENDING: Campers Lash Out, Force Conservative Counselor To Resign

“The man and his wife came in with their kids and asked if they were going to lock the door, and they told us what happened … that there had been a shooting,” Madden said.

“They were trying to get away,” she added. “The wife was crying and the man looked really nervous. They had a newborn and a toddler with them, and the toddler was crying. Someone else came and had cuts all over them from falling. We had to lock the doors and wouldn’t let anyone else into the store.”

Dozens of other people could be seen running from the mall while many others inside rushed to the exits or sought cover amid the confusion.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including officers from the McAllen Police Department, Hidalgo County sheriff’s office and Texas Department of Public Safety.

McAllen police Lt. Joel Morales declined to release any additional information, citing the ongoing investigation, but Rodriguez told The Monitor that seven people were taken into custody.

It’s not clear what charges may be pending against them.

The mall was closed as authorities responded to the robbery, but it reopened later Saturday.

The mall is one of the primary shopping centers in the Rio Grande Valley. McAllen is near the border with Mexico and about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of the Gulf Coast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: shooting, Texas

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Laura Southern talking to Australian policescreenshot/Youtube

Video: Police Forbid Journalist from Walking Past Mosque

Chris Agee

Supporters cheer as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a 'Make America Great again' rally in Great Falls, Montana, on July 5, 2018.Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

Democrat Spokesman Writes Off Trump Voters – ‘The Idiots Aren’t Listening’

Peter Hasson

Kathleen McKinley/Twitter

Twitter Goes After Conservative Commentator for What She Said About Trans in the Military

Joe Simonson

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 27: U.S. President Donald Trump makes remarks on the economy at the South Lawn of the White House on July 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. The U.S. economy grew 4.1% in the second quarter, the fastest pace since 2014.Alex Wong/Getty Images

Hawaii Stands with Trump, Continues To Revitalize GOP

Jack Davis

Republican presidential candidates (L-R) Jeb Bush, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Donald Trump participate in a CBS News GOP Debate February 13, 2016 Spencer Platt/Getty

Campaign Nemesis Jeb Bush Praises Trump

Allison Kofol

Daily Caller/Twitter

VP Pence and Security Detail Rush Through Crowd To Aid Young Man

The Western Journal

Noah Berger/the AP

Uncontained Wildfire Destroys Nearly Entire California Community

Randy DeSoto

Trump accuses Cohen of lying about a meeting between Trump's son and Russia.Alex Wong/Getty Images;Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump Issues Fiery Response to Cohen’s Claim That He Knew About Russia Meeting

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.