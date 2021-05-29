Two Arizona police officers helped a couple deliver their child in the back of a car early morning last Friday.

“A trooper never knows what new challenges their shift will bring!” the Arizona Department of Public Safety wrote on Twitter. “Two of our District 4 troopers helped deliver a healthy baby girl in the back of a vehicle in Salome early on Friday, May 21st. Congratulations to mom and dad on their new arrival!”

The AZDPS told KYMA-TV that troopers were sent to a residential area in Salome, Arizona, to assist the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office with securing a scene late at night the day before.

Salome is an unincorporated community and census-designated place in the rural part of La Paz County, about an hour and 45 minutes drive west of Phoenix via Interstate 10.

While troopers were in the area, the outlet reported, three people in a car approached troopers Montiel-Felix and Russell, asking the officers to call for an ambulance to help a mother experiencing labor pains.

The state troopers immediately called for an ambulance.

After doing so, they pointed the vehicle’s driver to a secure area nearby, according to KYMA-TV.

Once the scene was cleared, the officers remained with the mother in labor as everyone waited for the ambulance to come, reporting from KYMA-TV stated.

When the child was ready to leave its mother’s womb, Trooper Russell and the other passengers in the car helped support the “tough” mother as Trooper Montiel-Felix delivered the child early morning Friday.

It was a girl.

A similar event occurred three weeks ago in Massapequa, a community in Nassau County, Long Island, New York State.

A caller phoned for assistance at 12:26 p.m. on May 4, 2021, saying that a woman was going through labor at her Boston Avenue house, according to Massapequa Post.

Two officers from Nassau County Police went to the house, responding to the phone call.

Officers Lamonica & Acerra along with Medics Chang & Gadowski help deliver a healthy baby girl in Massapequa. Congratulations to all!! pic.twitter.com/KKMLZLVFww — NCPD (@NassauCountyPD) May 5, 2021

When they had reached the second-floor bedroom of the home to check on the lady’s condition, the mother began to deliver her child.

Officers Lamonica and Acerra then helped the woman with the delivery. Like in the case in Arizona, it was a girl here also, according to WPIX-TV.

Following the delivery, police medics Chang and Gadowski tended to the mother and her child.

According to the outlets, the baby girl, mother and family were then taken to a local hospital.

