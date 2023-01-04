Parler Share
Lifestyle & Human Interest
News

So Bad Feds Got Involved - Freak Factory Accident Melts Worker in Half, And It Could Have Been Prevented

 By Andrew Jose  January 4, 2023 at 10:36am
Parler Share

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited equipment manufacturer Caterpillar for violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act after an employee at one of its foundries fell into molten iron in June.

The 39-year-old worker, Steven Dierkes, was just nine days into his job as a melting specialist at Caterpillar’s foundry in Mapleton, Illinois, when he fell into an 11-foot-deep vat of molten iron heated to over 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an OSHA news release.

Dierkes was removing a sample of molten iron from the furnace when he fell into it and was “immediately incinerated.”

Trending:
Nine Dead After Stampede at New Year's Event, Police Investigating for Neglect

The foundry was subsequently under investigation by OSHA.

The agency’s investigators found that at the foundry, employees were exposed “routinely” to “unprotected fall hazards” during their time working with four-foot-deep ceramic containers holding molten iron.

“A worker’s life could have been spared if Caterpillar had made sure required safety protections were in place, a fact that only adds to this tragedy,” OSHA Regional Administrator Bill Donovan said.

“Producing more than 150,000 tons each year, Caterpillar’s foundry is one of the nation’s largest, and they should be acutely aware of industry regulations to protect workers using smelters and other dangerous equipment,” Donovon added.

Have you ever worked in a factory setting?

OSHA cited Caterpillar Inc. for one willful violation of 29 CFR 1910.28(b)(6)(i).

According to the violated policy, employers must protect employees working “less than 4 feet (1.2 m) above dangerous equipment … from falling into or onto the dangerous equipment by [installing] a guardrail system or a travel restraint system, unless the equipment is covered or guarded to eliminate the hazard.”

The agency proposed fines of $145,027 against the company.

“Caterpillar’s failure to meet its legal responsibilities to ensure the safety and health of workers leaves this worker’s family, friends and co-workers to grieve needlessly,” OSHA Area Director Christine Zortman said.

“We implore employers to review the agency specific regulations to protect workers from falls into equipment in industrial settings,” Zortman added.

Related:
'An Absolute Miracle': Adults and Two Young Children Survive After Tesla Plunges Off 250-Foot Cliff

The Mapleton Foundry is one of Caterpillar’s largest such facilities in the U.S., employing around 800 workers and melting 1,000 tons of iron daily, according to the company website.

A year ago, the plant was the site of another accident.

On Dec. 23, 2021, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 9:40 a.m. that day, deputies responded to reports that a 50-year-old worker fell to his death from a significant height at the plant.

The deceased worker worked for a local contractor Caterpillar had hired.

Caterpillar spokeswoman Lisa Miller said in a statement shared with the New York Post that the company was “deeply saddened” by Dierkes’ demise.

“Our thoughts remain with this employee’s family, friends and colleagues,” she added. “The safety of our employees, contractors and visitors is our top priority at all Caterpillar locations around the world. Regarding the serious safety incident that occurred, we will continue to engage with OSHA to seek an appropriate resolution to its review.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Andrew Jose
Contributor, News
Andrew Jose is a freelance reporter covering security, U.S. politics, and foreign policy, among other beats. He has bylines in several outlets, notably the Daily Caller, Jewish News Syndicate, and the Times of Israel.
Andrew Jose is a freelance reporter covering security, U.S. politics, and foreign policy, among other beats. He has bylines in several outlets, notably the Daily Caller, Jewish News Syndicate, and the Times of Israel. Speak to Andrew securely via ajoseofficial@protonmail.com. Follow Andrew on Twitter: @realAndrewJose
Education
Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish, Tamil, Hindi, French
Topics of Expertise
Security, Economics, Open Source Intelligence, International Politics




So Bad Feds Got Involved - Freak Factory Accident Melts Worker in Half, And It Could Have Been Prevented
Jeremy Renner Update: Doctors Perform Emergency Surgery, But He's Still in Critical Condition
Dual Threat 'Bomb Cyclone' Headed for the West - Loss of Human Life 'Likely'
'Stomach-Churning Odor' Leads to Horrifying Discovery in Donation Bin - It Hadn't Been Touched in Years
Conservative Radio Show Host Dies Suddenly - Leaves Behind Wife and 3 Children
See more...

Conversation