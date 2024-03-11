On Oct. 21, 2021, actor Alec Baldwin held a Colt .45 on the set of the movie “Rust” near Santa Fe, New Mexico. While still in Baldwin’s hand, the gun discharged a live round, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Last week, the New Mexico legal system gave Baldwin a preview of the reckoning that might await him this summer.

In a Santa Fe courtroom on Wednesday, jurors deliberated for fewer than three hours before it convicted “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed of involuntary manslaughter. She faces up to 18 months in prison, according to ABC.

On movie sets, the armorer bears responsibility for all weapons. Thus, the jury found Gutierrez-Reed guilty.

Afterward, juror Alberto Sanchez spoke to reporters and explained the verdict.

“(She) never did the safety checks. Never checked the rounds. Not looking at them or shaking them. I mean, if you did that, it wouldn’t have happened,” Sanchez said according to KOAT-TV in Albuquerque.

Authorities immediately took Gutierrez-Reed into custody. Her sentencing likely will occur in April, according to KOAT.

Meanwhile, the celebrity news website TMZ reported Saturday that Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney said after the verdict that his client is already having a difficult time behind bars.

Baldwin, of course, cannot view with indifference either the verdict or Gutierrez-Reed’s reported struggles with the experience of jail.

Should Baldwin be convicted of manslaughter? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (34 Votes) No: 6% (2 Votes)

After all, the 65-year-old actor will face the same witnesses, prosecutors and even the same judge when his own trial for involuntary manslaughter begins in July, according to ABC.

Former Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Emily Baker, in fact, regarded the conviction of Gutierrez-Reed as ominous for Baldwin.

Baker called Wednesday’s “swift” verdict “some indication to [Baldwin’s] team that he may also be convicted in this case,” according to People magazine.

“The problem Baldwin has is the negligent use of a firearm component of the involuntary manslaughter because every weapons expert agrees that you [shouldn’t] point a gun at someone’s chest and pull the trigger. That’s negligent use of a firearm,” Baker told the magazine.

Indeed, jurors in Gutierrez-Reed’s trial saw footage of an impatient and arrogant Baldwin behaving with apparent recklessness with firearms on set.

Even in the days following the shooting, reports focused on Baldwin’s behavior.

Then, in March 2022, before prosecutors filed charges, Gutierrez-Reed also issued a statement critical of the veteran actor.

“Mr. Baldwin knew that he could never point a firearm at crew members under any circumstances and had a duty of safety to his fellow crew members,” the statement read. “Yet he did point the gun at Halyna before the fatal incident against all rules and common sense.”

For several years, Baldwin escaped charges. He claimed that before fatally shooting Hutchins he had pulled back the gun’s hammer but had never pulled the trigger, according to ABC.

However, according to ABC, a report by Forensic Science Services in Arizona, stated that “the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver.”

In other words, forensic analysis of the weapon itself did not corroborate the actor’s claims.

“The prosecution believes he lied about what happened,” Baker said, according to People. “They are very much anxious to go after Alec Baldwin, and you saw that in this trial.”

For legal purposes, Baldwin’s fate appears to hinge on the question of whether he actually pulled the trigger. Assuming his case goes to trial as expected, a jury will decide his guilt or innocence of involuntary manslaughter.

Gutierrez-Reed, according to the jury in her case, bore responsibility for the weapon’s live round. And that jury decided that she must pay the price.

That does not mean, however, that Baldwin had license to behave recklessly.

If a jury decides he, too, bears responsibility for Hutchins’ death, he, too, will have to pay the price.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.