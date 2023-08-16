A new report about the gun used in the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust” concluded that the trigger was pulled in the incident.

Actor Alec Baldwin, who had the gun in his hand when it discharged, has denied ever pulling the trigger on the gun, which fired a shot that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

Involuntary manslaughter charges were initially filed against Baldwin, but those charges were later dismissed after prosecutors said the gun could have been modified and could have malfunctioned.

A new report from firearms expert Lucien C. Haag of Carefree, Arizona, and forensic science consultant Michael G. Haag of Albuquerque, New Mexico, said the gun was not modified, according to NBC.

“Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver,” Lucien Haag wrote in the report.

“From an examination of the fired cartridge case and the operationally restored evidence revolver, this fatal incident was the consequence of the hammer being manually retracted to its fully rearward and cocked position followed, at some point, by the pull or rearward depression of the trigger.”

A frame from videos taken on the set showed Baldwin “cocking the silver-colored hammer of a long-barreled revolver with his right index finger ending up on or near the trigger,” the report continued.

Two other frames showed that the actor’s right index finger was “inside the trigger guard and either on or near the trigger.”

The existence of the report was made public in a court filing by the attorney for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the film who faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering. Her trial is scheduled to start in December, according to ABC.

The analysis noted that the gun required reassembly after pieces were broken during prior testing by the FBI.

“The full-cock step on the hammer had been severely damaged, the top of the trigger’s sear was broken off and the bolt (cylinder stop) was also broken,” the report said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A new bolt and “the trigger and hammer from a new, unfired Pietta 1873, .45 Colt, [single/action] revolver” was installed, according to the report.

“Upon reassembly, the evidence revolver was found to function properly and in accordance with the operational design of original Colt 1873 single-action revolvers,” the report said.

The report said that “the only conceivable alternative” to the trigger being pulled “would be a situation in which the trigger was already pulled or held rearward while retracting the hammer to its full cock position,” according to ABC.

Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey said in an email to NBC that an announcement will be made about whether charges against Baldwin will be refiled, but did not offer a timetable. “I have a lot to consider,” she wrote.

Baldwin did not issue any comment on the new report.

