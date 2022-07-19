Bad News for Biden: Almost 70% of Americans Think He's Lying About Hunter's Business Dealings

For President Joe Biden, it’s bad news that’s getting worse by the day.

The 18 months of the Biden presidency have been a downhill slide of polling numbers, reflecting just how disastrous the Democrat has been for Americans at home and abroad — not to mention the country’s allies and friends.

But a Rasmussen poll released Tuesday focused on Biden’s degenerate son, Hunter, could well be the worst — for Biden and his entire political party.

The poll of likely voters found that almost 70 percent of those surveyed thought it “likely the president was aware of at least some of Hunter Biden’s major foreign business dealings, including 45 percent who thought it is Very Likely,” Rasmussen reported.

As a candidate Biden had stated in no uncertain terms that he did not discuss his son’s professional life abroad — “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” he told reporters in Iowa in 2019. And he has never changed that line publicly.

That means the poll’s findings show nearly 70 percent of Americans think Biden is a liar.

And the bad news doesn’t stop there.

A Rasmussen Twitter post published Tuesday afternoon reported that 67 percent of independents — the voters who make the difference in close elections — think that Biden not only knew of Hunter’s dealings with the corruptocrats in communist China, but that Biden himself benefited personally.

67% of INDEPENDENTS think it is likely Joe Biden personally profited from deals with Chinese-government connected companies. 46% say Very Likely.

Simply put, those are damning results — and richly deserved.

Considering that Biden has been shielded by what amounts to a massive propaganda effort by the mainstream media — the same collection of dishonest jackals that hounded President Donald Trump’s presidency at even the slightest whiff of scandal — the fact that belief in Biden’s evident dishonesty is so widespread is a testament to the American voter.

Throughout the Trump years, the mainstream media engaged in an unending barrage of Trump conspiracy theories — like a man who had already built a billion-dollar empire and worldwide reputation on a real estate business and showed business savvy would betray his country just to build one more hotel … in Moscow.

Meanwhile, any coverage of even the most obvious implication of corruption in the Biden family — Hunter’s ludicrously well paid “job” with a Ukrainian energy company when he has no background in energy and no knowledge of Ukrainian and his dealings with Chinese billionaires, all documented in a 2020 Senate report — has been largely off limits for mainstream media news organizations.

Those were the same mainstream media organizations that kept Hunter Biden’s laptop from becoming an issue prior to the 2020 election — when it might have helped spare the country from the nightmare that started on Jan. 20, 2021. While the worthies at The New York Times and The Washington Post have since, grudgingly, “corroborated” the laptop’s findings, coverage has been sparse — and nothing near what the American people, or the enormity of the topic, deserve.

Still, according to the New York Post — the most competent news organization in the country when it comes to Hunter’s laptop — the Rasmussen poll found that more than half of those surveyed have been following news about the laptop closely.

One of the revelations from that laptop was a voicemail Biden left for his son in 2018 — long before he even announced his presidential campaign — that implied Joe Biden not only had knowledge of Hunter’s dealings with a man Hunter called the “spy chief of China,” but was sufficiently familiar with them, and he knew it would look bad if it came to light.

So, maybe it’s not a surprise that a large majority of Americans think the man in the Oval Office has not only lied to them about his knowledge of his son’s business dealings, but has profited personally from those dealings as they relate to the country that poses the most serious threat to the United States on the globe today.

The real question now is what it means for the future of Biden’s time in office.

Anyone honest person who has watched the news with only casual interest over the past 18 months can see the Biden presidency is a disaster — from the decline in the country’s status on the world stage since the disgraceful withdrawal from Afghanistan to the basket case Biden and his Democrats have created of an American economy that was thriving when he took office.

And considering midterm election voters tend to be more interested than those who simply show up for the quadrennial flash and frisson of presidential elections, it’s a rock solid bet that midterm voters of all parties are going to know damn well what they’re voting for and why, that number of independent voters cited in the Twitter post is “Very Likely” (as Rasmussen might put it) to be ready to throw Democrats out across the board.

According to Rasmussen, the July 14-17 poll of 1,000 likely voters had a margin of error of 3 percent, so from a Democratic point of view, maybe just under two-thirds of Americans think the president is flat-out lying. On the other hand, it could mean almost three-quarters of Americans think that. Democrats, choose your poison.

The midterms are just over three months away, of course, and even in the face of Biden’s undeniable failure in office, and the lunacies of the Democratic left in lower offices, anything can happen in politics.

But with his party already facing a potential tsunami in the polls among voters, Tuesday’s Rasmussen poll should give Biden and his fellow Democrats an early taste of the shellacking they’re looking at — and why.

For Biden and the rest of the country, things are going to keep getting worse before they get better.

And when they get better for rest of us, they’re going to be worse for him — and his party.

