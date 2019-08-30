Bakers Create Hilarious 'Go Away' Hurricane Cakes in Preparation for Hurricane Dorian

Anyone who has ever lived in Florida knows that “hurricane prep” never looks exactly how you expect it to.

Whether you decide to evacuate or wait it out, you’ll need lots of extra water and food, as well as a hefty dose of patience.

“Hurricane parties” are common during storm season in the Sunshine State, and grocery store shelves can go empty fast.

This week is no exception. And as Hurricane Dorian heads towards Florida, one grocery chain has taken storm prep to the next level.

A Facebook user posted a photo Wednesday of what appeared to be a Publix bakery display after discovering “hurricane cakes” being sold on the shelves.

TRENDING: Woman Accuses Husband of Cheating on Her with Ilhan Omar in Explosive Divorce Document

“Just a Publix hurricane cake. The most Florida thing ever,” the user wrote.

The cakes, featuring a swirling hurricane pattern in colored frosting, resembled graphics used to depict storm patterns on weather stations across the state. Along the sides of the cakes, bakers had written in white frosting, “Go Away.”

Many people found the cakes hilarious, as the photo was shared more than 15,000 times as of Friday morning.

During what can often be a scary or stressful time, the cute baked goods warmed hearts, showing that it’s still OK to have a sense of humor in a bad situation.

Not long after that photo was posted, another image surfaced of a Publix cookie cake featuring a similar hurricane theme.

“Someone at Publix got very creative,” a local radio station noted in the caption.

A former Publix employee, Brenna Maio, spoke with The Western Journal about the store’s creativity and involvement with the local goings-on.

RELATED: Pizzeria Is Helping Heartbroken Owners Find Their Lost Pets by Putting Pictures on Pizza Boxes

“A lot of my recipes were related to current events,” Maio said. However, this appears to be the first time the chain has done something special for a storm.

“During hurricane Irma, I was working at Publix and I don’t recall anything like that,” she added. “I do remember that it was crazy busy and very little groceries [were] left on the shelves!”

The silly treats are the perfect addition to any hurricane party. However, as fun as cake is, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel urges those in storm zones to stock up on water, canned goods and other nonperishable foods, as well as pasta and boiled eggs, which can last for several days in a cooler.

A little junk food never hurts, though.

The National Hurricane Center reported Friday that Dorian may hit the Florida peninsula as a Category 4 storm.

Tropical-storm-force winds from #Dorian could begin in parts of Florida *as early as* Sunday morning. Now is the time to think about what kinds of preparations you might need to make and listen to advice from your local emergency officials https://t.co/yChCF6oWL9 pic.twitter.com/KAFnJSd0Gy — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2019

“Now is the time to think about what kinds of preparations you might need to make and listen to advice from your local emergency officials,” the NHC tweeted.

The storm is projected to bring with it winds with top speeds of up to 140 miles per hour.

Weather officials predict that Dorian will hit the U.S. sometime Monday or perhaps early Tuesday, and are expecting potentially life-threatening storm surge. As is usually the case with hurricanes, it’s hard to predict exactly where the storm will hit hardest.

But during the waiting period, at least there’s cake.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.