BBC Radio Announcer Reveals Serious Medical Incident That's Left Her Struggling to Speak, Write

A 45-year-old broadcaster for BBC Radio revealed on social media late last week that she had suffered a “serious stroke” two weeks earlier.

Jennie Gow, who has covered Formula 1 racing since 2010 for ITV and Sky TV in addition to the BBC, has also appeared on the Netflix series “Drive to Survive.”

“Hi everyone, been quite the last few weeks, this is because I suffered a serious stroke two weeks ago,” Gow wrote in an image posted to Twitter Friday. “My husband is helping me type this, as I’m finding it hard to write and my speech is most affected.

“I’m desperate to make a full recovery and return to work, but it might take some time. Thank you to the medical teams at Frimley and St George’s and my family and friends who’ve got me through the last fortnight X,” she added.

Gow’s thanks went out to the caregivers at Frimley Park hospital in Surry and St. George’s hospital in London.

According to The Guardian, the fifth season of “Drive to Survive” will launch on Netflix on Feb. 24. The series “has been credited with increasing F1’s popularity and is one of the major sport documentary success stories in recent years,” the outlet wrote.

Gow started her career at BBC Radio Solent, according to the BBC, which serves an audience of about a quarter-million weekly listeners in Hampshire, Dorset and the Isle of Wight.

Responses to her tweet were mostly sympathetic and included many expressions of support from others in the Formula 1 and motorsports community.

Thinking of you Jennie, and wishing you all the very best with your recovery, from us all at F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) January 13, 2023

Sending you and your family strength and here’s hoping we have you back broadcasting in the not too distant future. I’m so sorry this has happened to you. Sending you so much love x — HAYLEY MCQUEEN (@HayleyMcQueen) January 14, 2023

Jennie, so desperately sorry to read this and sending all my love and strength. You WILL get through this but take all the time you need. We’ll all be here. So much love. Xxx — Laura Winter (@lauracwinter) January 13, 2023

According to Johns Hopkins, a stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is stopped. The most common cause of stroke is the blockage of a major blood vessel by a clot or by plaque buildup in the vessel itself.

Some strokes, however, are caused when a blood vessel bursts in the brain.

Gow’s tweet did not indicate which kind of stroke she had suffered or whether any specific cause of the stroke was known.

