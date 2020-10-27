Ben Shapiro: The Single Biggest Lie About COVID-19

Until COVID-19 hit, President Donald Trump was on a glide path to re-election.

On domestic policy, Trump’s tax and regulatory cuts spurred the economy to heights unseen in 50 years; his Department of Education cracked down on the star-chamber courts applied on college campuses in cases of alleged sexual misconduct; he has appointed scores of well-qualified constitutionalist judges, including three Supreme Court justices.

On foreign policy, he is the first president of my lifetime not to enter any foreign wars; he has brokered historic peace deals in the Middle East between Israel and Arab countries; he has stood up to Chinese predations in unprecedented ways.

If this election had been held in February, Trump likely would have won. And he likely would have won rather easily. That’s because his often-terrible rhetoric would have taken a back seat to his actions, and Americans’ pessimism about Trump’s character would have taken a back seat to their optimism about his agenda.

Then COVID hit.

TRENDING: Biden Lets the Truth Slip, Introduces Himself as 'Kamala's Running Mate'

The economy, thanks in large part to overwrought lockdown policies, collapsed. Hundreds of thousands of Americans died. And Trump’s rhetoric blunders took on renewed seriousness as Americans looked for steady leadership and instead found the usual Trumpian stew of bloviation and exaggeration and ire.

COVID has become the Democrats’ chief electioneering ploy.

Their argument is patently wrong and immoral. It is an argument repeated ad nauseum by the Democrat ticket of Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, as well as their allies in the media.

The argument, expressed by Biden, is this: “220,000 Americans dead … Anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America.”

But, of course, Trump isn’t responsible for those deaths.

The president should have spoken sooner about wearing masks; he should have acted with more alacrity in developing testing. But COVID has spread throughout the world, killing hundreds of thousands, and is now spreading nearly unchecked throughout Europe, where lockdowns and masking have been prevalent for months.

In fact, Democratic governors praised Trump for giving them the ventilators and personal protective equipment they sought; the White House’s Operation Warp Speed has accelerated the development of a vaccine in historically unprecedented ways.

The hardest-hit states in terms of death per millions were nearly all states with governors who did not follow Trump’s preferred anti-lockdown policies.

Just as important, Democrats have never provided an alternative plan with regard to COVID.

RELATED: Victor Davis Hanson: The Alarming Historical Constant That Accompanies Radical Changes Like the US Is Going Through

Biden’s stated plan — to accelerate a vaccine, to socially distance, to mask more, to create local authority for targeted lockdowns — is no different from Trump’s.

Biden was holding packed rallies into early March. Democrats have repeatedly condoned or celebrated massive rallies of millions of people during the pandemic, so long as those rallies meet with their political approval.

The narrative that Trump is responsible for COVID’s death toll, then, is a religious argument, not a factual one. It is reliant on a perverse view of the universe by which Trump is responsible for all evil, a miasmatic orange Satan haunting the land. And, the theory goes, if Trump is excised, COVID will be controlled by someone with a steadier hand.

That’s nonsense.

The pandemic will continue on Nov. 4, no matter who is elected. But so long as Trump is labeled the true scourge, rather than COVID, he will pay the political price. And the so-called Party of Science will continue to promote that anti-scientific lie all the way up through Election Day.

© 2020 CREATORS.COM

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.