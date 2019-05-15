Bernie Sanders Claims Abortion Is a ‘Constitutional Right’

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders drew swift backlash Wednesday when he bluntly declared that abortion is a “constitutional right” in the United States.

The Democratic presidential primary candidate’s statement — which was made via Twitter on Wednesday morning — came fast on the heels of several pieces of restrictive abortion legislation passing nationwide in recent weeks.

Abortion is a constitutional right. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 15, 2019

It had been less than 24 hours since the Alabama legislature passed — by a 25-6 margin — one of the most restrictive pieces of legislation on abortion in decades.

Controversial among legislators, the bill goes far beyond the recent “heartbeat bill” signed into law in Georgia just weeks ago, allowing exceptions only for possible “serious health risk to the unborn child’s mother.”

It would also reportedly allow the prosecution of abortionists for up to 99 years in prison, according to Fox News.

The Alabama legislation is largely viewed as an effort to bring challenge to Roe v. Wade in the Supreme Court under the new panel, which is deemed to lean more conservative as a result of President Donald Trump’s two appointments — Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

Pro-life personalities, and supporters of the bill, were quick to go after Sanders for his remark on Wednesday, rebuking both the language of his tweet and his unabashed support for unrestricted abortion.

So was slavery. Legal doesn’t equal moral. — Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) May 15, 2019

“So was slavery,” Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood director turned pro-life advocate, wrote. “Legal doesn’t equal moral.”

Other responses took direct issue with Sanders’ interpretation of the Roe decision, claiming that the constitutional right to privacy provided in the 14th Amendment by the decision does not necessarily equate to a “constitutional right” to abortion.

Nope. Right to Privacy has nothing to do with abortion any more than comitting some other immoral act or crime would be protected. — Jack Vale (@jackvale) May 15, 2019

I guess I missed the part where it said murdering babies was a constitutional right? — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) May 15, 2019

“Nope. Right to Privacy has nothing to do with abortion any more than comitting some other immoral act or crime would be protected,” American comedian Jack Vale wrote.

Regardless of the backlash, however, Sanders doubled down as the day dragged on.

Sanders returned to Twitter two more times in the next several hours, praising the Vermont state legislature for fighting for abortion access in the state.

The attack on women’s rights is happening in Alabama, Georgia and across the country, and we must fight it everywhere. I am proud that my state is fighting back—and I encourage all states to do the same to protect a woman’s right to choose. https://t.co/QnkMgDMz4j — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 15, 2019

“The attack on women’s rights is happening in Alabama, Georgia and across the country, and we must fight it everywhere,” Sanders wrote. “I am proud that my state is fighting back.”

“I encourage all states to do the same to protect a woman’s right to choose,” he continued.

The senator proceeded to assert that abortion is just “health care,” and, as such, his “Medicare for All” legislation would include unrestricted, taxpayer funded abortion.

Abortion is health care. When we pass Medicare for All, we will be guaranteeing a woman’s right to control her own body by covering comprehensive reproductive care, including abortion. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 15, 2019

“When we pass Medicare for All, we will be guaranteeing a woman’s right to control her own body by covering comprehensive reproductive care,” Sanders wrote. “Including abortion.”

