Best Buy is Getting Rid of CDs Permanently, And People Are Not Happy

By Caterine DeCicco
February 6, 2018 at 11:53am

There is some bad news for the music fan that just can’t seem to make the jump from CD to digital: technology and entertainment retailer Best Buy has plans to phase out sales of the compact disk by July 1.

Released in 1982, the compact disc had long been the preferred listening format for many music consumers.

However, over the last several years it’s popularity has waned, as MP3 players — such as Apple’s iPod, took the place of portable CD players and large audio consoles.

What’s more, is that where collectors may have previously still purchased CDs with the intent of transferring the data to their new devices, the popularity of smartphones with MP3 capabilities and streaming services such as Apple Music, Spotify and Google Play have put a serious dent in the number of CDs sold.

According to Business Insider, those that may want a physical album to collect have returned to vinyl.

TRENDING: Mitt Romney Hasn’t Announced He’s Running for Senate, But Republicans Have a Plan for Him Anyway

Some 800 million CDs were sold in the United States in 2001. However, that number fell to just 89 million by 2017, according to Consequence of Sound.

Best Buy was at one point one of the nation’s leading music retailers, according to Billboard.

But with sales down a reported 18.5 percent, the retail chain has made the decision to pull the items from its shelves.

Vinyl records will continue to be sold for two years and are said to re-merchandised with the turntables.

Despite the popularity of streaming apps, it seems many CD connoisseurs are disheartened by Best Buy’s decision, and many took to social media to air their grievances.

RELATED: ‘Falcon Heavy Sends a Car to Mars’: Elon Musk Launched His Sports Car Into Space

However, Best Buy isn’t the only retail giant contemplating an end to CD sales.

Target has reportedly told music suppliers that the company wants to be sold “on what amounts to a consignment basis,” according to Billboard.

That would shift the inventory risk brought on by CDs back to the supplier. As it currently stands, Target risks having to pay for any goods shipped to the chain retailer within 60 days and is forced to pay to ship back unsold CDs for credit.

Tags: Music, Technology

By: Caterine DeCicco on February 6, 2018 at 11:53am

