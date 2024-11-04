Bible Shows How God Has the Ability to Stop Election Theft

The Bible exhorts us: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

But it’s tough not to get anxious about this year’s presidential election when reflecting back on how 2020 was conducted, when there appeared to be a lot of room created for fraud, given the mass mailing of absentee ballot applications, the unmanned mail-in ballot drop boxes, and the loosening of voter verification requirements and deadlines.

This year many of those issues will no longer be in play, so that at least is reassuring.

But the ultimate reassurance for those who believe in a sovereign God is that He is the “King of kings” and puts down one leader and raises up another, and the Bible is filled with examples of this.

None fits that bill more than God freeing the children of Israel from the Egyptian pharaoh under the leadership of Moses.

Recall that the pharaoh at the time, believed to be Ramesses II, finally relented after 10 plagues struck his country and let God’s people go.

But the Bible tells us God hardened the Egyptian leader’s heart, and he sent his army to take them back captive or kill them. Pharoah’s army caught up and cornered the children of Israel at the Red Sea.

The people complained to Moses, saying it would have been better to serve the Pharaoh as slaves than all die in the wilderness.

“And Moses said to the people, ‘Fear not, stand firm, and see the salvation of the Lord, which he will work for you today. For the Egyptians whom you see today, you shall never see again. The Lord will fight for you, and you have only to be silent,’” the Bible’s book of Exodus, chapter 14 reported.

Do you think God is sovereign over world affairs? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

God instructed Moses to lift up his staff, and the Red Sea parted, making a way for the children of Israel to go through it on dry ground. He also used a pillar of cloud and fire to keep the Egyptians at bay as the Israelites walked to safety.

The pillar eventually lifted, and the Egyptians followed the Hebrew people into the Red Sea.

“And in the morning watch the Lord in the pillar of fire and of cloud looked down on the Egyptian forces and threw the Egyptian forces into a panic, clogging their chariot wheels, so that they drove heavily. And the Egyptians said, ‘Let us flee from before Israel, for the Lord fights for them against the Egyptians,'” the Bible chronicled.

God was able to cause the chariot wheels to not work properly. He then told Moses to stretch out his hand again, and the water came back into place, drowning the entire Egyptian army. Their entire evil design was thwarted, and Israel was free.

The same God can cause the wheels to come off any wicked scheme regarding skewing the true election results, whether it involves computers, ballot stuffers or anything else.

The Red Sea crossing was a grand-scale intervention by God in world affairs, but the demise of the ancient Israeli King Ahab offers a more close-in look at how God can direct who the leader of a country is.

Ahab, a compromised ruler married to the wicked queen Jezebel, had made an alliance with Jehoshaphat, the king of Judah, to fight against the king of Syria.

However, the prophet Micaiah told Ahab he would die in the upcoming battle, so the king disguised himself as an ordinary soldier and let Jehoshaphat be the one dressed in royal array.

“But a certain man drew his bow at random and struck the king of Israel between the scale armor and the breastplate,” and Ahab died as prophesied.

So God can not only part a sea and cause chariot wheels to go haywire, he can also direct an arrow between a small break in a disguised king’s armor. And on the flip side, he can cause former President Donald Trump to turn his head just in time for a bullet to graze but not kill him.

We’re told in Psalm 75 that God is the final judge.

“For not from the east or from the west and not from the wilderness comes lifting up, but it is God who executes judgment, putting down one and lifting up another,” the psalmist wrote.

God, in His providence, obviously allowed Joe Biden to be elected president in 2020 and Trump in 2016.

No one will become president in 2024 that God does not permit.

Our job is to pray and to vote and to act in a way that brings more of God’s kingdom on earth.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.