On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for the ninth consecutive trading day under President Joe Biden, right, putting him on track to beat the record set in February 1978 under then-President Jimmy Carter, left.
On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for the ninth consecutive trading day under President Joe Biden, right, putting him on track to beat the record set in February 1978 under then-President Jimmy Carter, left.

Biden Administration Hits Losing Streak Not Seen Since Jimmy Carter: Check Any Stocks You Own

 By Samantha Chang  December 18, 2024 at 8:54am
Under Joe Biden’s failed presidency, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for the ninth consecutive trading day on Tuesday — its worst losing streak since February 1978, when Jimmy Carter was in office.

Biden is now on track to break Carter’s dubious record and will undoubtedly go down as one of the worst presidents in American history.

While stock market fluctuations don’t necessarily reflect presidential leadership or the economy as a whole, the Dow was generally robust under President-elect Donald Trump, despite being torpedoed by pandemic-induced business shutdowns.

As a reminder, the Dow rocketed to an all-time high the day after Trump won the election, soaring more than 1,200 points, or 2.8 percent.

The Dow has since settled, but it’s not surprising that this latest downturn is occurring during the final weeks of Biden’s disastrous tenure.

Will the American economy rebound under Trump?

You don’t have to be an economist to see that many Americans are struggling amid the crushing inflation that has become emblematic of the Biden presidency.

Predictably, left-wing media outlets are disingenuously trying to blame the recent market tumble on Trump even though he’s not in office yet.

However, it’s undeniable that Wall Street is bullish over the prospect of a second Trump term, which promises to usher in a new era of American prosperity.

Exhibit A: On Monday, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son pledged a $100 billion investment to create 100,000 U.S. jobs over the next four years, citing optimism over a Trump economy.

“My confidence level to the economy of the United States has tremendously increased with his victory,” Son said

Biden Administration to Give Unprecedented $15 Billion Climate Change Handout to California Company: Report

“President Trump is a double-down president. I’m going to have to double-down.”

Son’s “double-down” remark was a reference to the $50 billion investment he made in the U.S. economy in 2016, when Trump was first elected.

Indeed, a new CNBC poll showed that a whopping 46 percent of Americans believe the economy will improve under Trump.

Meanwhile, a dismal 25 percent of Americans say the economy is good under Biden, while 73 percent it’s poor.



Regardless of how the stock market performs or what the “experts” say about the economy, just ask yourself if you were better off under Trump than you are under Biden.

For most Americans, the answer is clear: They were better off financially under Trump and are similarly bullish over the near future.

But then again, could things really get much worse than they were during the past three-and-a-half years under Biden?

Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Conversation