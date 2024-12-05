The Election Is Finally Over, But Now Trump Faces a New Problem That Threatens America First Agenda

The final U.S. House race was just called in a Democrat’s favor, meaning House Republicans will kick off the new year with a razor-thin majority of just 220 to 215.

On Tuesday — 30 days after Election Day — Democrat Adam Gray unseated incumbent Republican Rep. John Duarte in California’s 13th district by less than 200 votes.

Nearly a month after Election Day, the final outstanding congressional race has been decided. Democrat Adam Gray has been elected to represent California’s 13th House District by less than 200 votes. The GOP will maintain a slim majority in the House. pic.twitter.com/3rIZZF4XTj — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) December 4, 2024

The minuscule GOP House majority means President-elect Donald Trump will likely face uphill battles when he tries to push his America First initiatives through, including executing mass deportations of illegal immigrants.

The Republicans have a similarly narrow majority in the Senate (53 to 47), which means any GOP resistance could kill a Trump agenda item.

This would be a repeat of his first term, when numerous anti-Trump Republicans foiled his plans, including building a border wall.

House Democratic caucus chair Pete Aguilar gloated over the GOP’s tiny majority and Democrats’ plans to thwart party-line votes favoring Republicans.

“Republicans now have no room for error because of their historically narrow margin,” Aguilar said per Axios.

REPUBLICANS HAVE SMALLEST HOUSE MAJORITY IN 90 YEARS 1) 220-215 will quickly be 217-215 with gaetz, stefanik, waltz. 2) If they lose 1 vote on any bill, it is 216-216 and the bill dies.pic.twitter.com/iIzHqQpNIX — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 29, 2024

Making the situation even more precarious, the House Republican caucus will be short three people following the recent resignation of Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Trump’s nominations of Rep. Michael Waltz of Florida as national security advisor and Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York as U.N. ambassador.

Those three seats won’t be filled until spring, according to Axios.

It really doesn’t matter whether the GOP has a large majority or a slim one if the party is not unified behind an America First agenda that prioritizes this nation above the Deep State’s nonstop warmongering that drains our tax dollars and sacrifices American lives.

Those of us who have supported Trump since 2015 recall the rush of anticipation we felt when he was first elected.

Hopes of a safer, wealthier, triumphant America were quickly dashed by nonstop media attacks and sabotage from both the GOP and from Trump’s own administration, as well as treasonous resistance from rogue government intel agencies.

FLASHBACK: Democrats rioted and attacked Trump supporters, threw explosives…destroyed buildings, smashed cars and set them on fire on inauguration day 2017. But that’s fine. pic.twitter.com/fRhzxyO8oJ — suzy (@Suzy_1776) March 13, 2023

Trump’s chaotic first term was fraught with media-stoked race riots, a sham impeachment based on the Russian collusion hoax and nonstop Congressional obstruction.

The building set on fire at the BLM Minneapolis riot is collapsing now. It looks like the city is just letting fires continue. Firefighters were attacked when they responded to the auto parts store engulfed in flames earlier. pic.twitter.com/okAsLX7XoZ — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

Despite this, Trump managed to get a lot accomplished.

But he could have gone further in realizing his promise to “Make America Great Again” if he had had the support of his party, his staff, and a media that reported facts instead of fomenting division.

As Trump’s second term looms, here’s to hoping he’ll anticipate and outmaneuver subversive rats who will once again try to undermine his America First agenda.

