Trump Secures $100 Billion Win for America Before He Even Takes Office

Americans must have forgotten what it looks like when one of their elected officials fights for their interests.

Fortunately, President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election has produced regular reminders of how it ought to look.

On Monday, Trump welcomed Japanese CEO Masayoshi Son to the president-elect’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, where the billionaire tech investor pledged a $100 billion investment in the United States, double what he pledged on a similar occasion eight years ago but not enough to keep Trump from showing off his legendary negotiating skills.

Son, who founded the tech investing firm Softbank, pledged $50 billion in U.S. investments in 2016, per CNBC.

This time around, Son’s investment will create a projected 100,000 U.S. jobs in “artificial intelligence and related infrastructure” by 2029.

Trump, of course, welcomed the news of Son’s massive investment.

Moreover, in one of several clips posted to the social media platform X, the president-elect raised expectations by suggesting that the investment would create 100,000 jobs “at a minimum.”

Then, in a second clip, Son attributed his optimism to Trump’s election.

“My confidence level to the economy of the United States has tremendously increased with his victory,” the CEO said.

Finally, in the most remarkable clip of all, Trump publicly asked Son for an additional $100 billion.

“We were discussing, and President Trump said, ‘Masa, double that is not enough. Maybe go for more. Right?” the smiling CEO recalled as he turned to the president-elect.

“That’s right. I’m gonna ask him right now. Would you make it $200 billion instead of $100 billion?” Trump replied.

Son broke out into laughter, perhaps somewhat nervously, but more likely because he knew that Trump intended a compliment.

“Believe it or not, he can actually afford to do that,” the president-elect said.

Trump then never took his eyes off of Son as the investor figured out how to answer.

“I will try to make it happen,” Son said.

The billionaire investor then called Trump a “great negotiator” as the latter patted Son on the back and called his Japanese friend “brilliant.”

After four years of elected officials prioritizing illegal immigrants and billions of dollars for Ukraine, Americans finally have an advocate.

Indeed, Monday’s good-natured exchange with Son provided a perfect illustration of the disposition and skills Trump brings to the presidency — and not a moment too soon.

