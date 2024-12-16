Share
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son delivers remarks alongside U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Trump's choice for Secretary of Commerce, Cantor Fitzgerald Chairman and CEO Howard Lutnick (L) at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on December 16, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida.
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son delivers remarks alongside U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Trump's choice for Secretary of Commerce, Cantor Fitzgerald Chairman and CEO Howard Lutnick (L) at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on December 16, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Trump Secures $100 Billion Win for America Before He Even Takes Office

 By Michael Schwarz  December 16, 2024 at 1:30pm
Americans must have forgotten what it looks like when one of their elected officials fights for their interests.

Fortunately, President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election has produced regular reminders of how it ought to look.

On Monday, Trump welcomed Japanese CEO Masayoshi Son to the president-elect’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, where the billionaire tech investor pledged a $100 billion investment in the United States, double what he pledged on a similar occasion eight years ago but not enough to keep Trump from showing off his legendary negotiating skills.

Son, who founded the tech investing firm Softbank, pledged $50 billion in U.S. investments in 2016, per CNBC.

This time around, Son’s investment will create a projected 100,000 U.S. jobs in “artificial intelligence and related infrastructure” by 2029.

Trump, of course, welcomed the news of Son’s massive investment.

Moreover, in one of several clips posted to the social media platform X, the president-elect raised expectations by suggesting that the investment would create 100,000 jobs “at a minimum.”

Then, in a second clip, Son attributed his optimism to Trump’s election.

“My confidence level to the economy of the United States has tremendously increased with his victory,” the CEO said.

Finally, in the most remarkable clip of all, Trump publicly asked Son for an additional $100 billion.

Related:
After a Year of Persecution, Daniel Penny Spotted as Guest of Honor in Trump's Box at Army-Navy Game

“We were discussing, and President Trump said, ‘Masa, double that is not enough. Maybe go for more. Right?” the smiling CEO recalled as he turned to the president-elect.

“That’s right. I’m gonna ask him right now. Would you make it $200 billion instead of $100 billion?” Trump replied.

Son broke out into laughter, perhaps somewhat nervously, but more likely because he knew that Trump intended a compliment.

“Believe it or not, he can actually afford to do that,” the president-elect said.

Trump then never took his eyes off of Son as the investor figured out how to answer.

“I will try to make it happen,” Son said.

The billionaire investor then called Trump a “great negotiator” as the latter patted Son on the back and called his Japanese friend “brilliant.”

After four years of elected officials prioritizing illegal immigrants and billions of dollars for Ukraine, Americans finally have an advocate.

Indeed, Monday’s good-natured exchange with Son provided a perfect illustration of the disposition and skills Trump brings to the presidency — and not a moment too soon.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Trump Secures $100 Billion Win for America Before He Even Takes Office
Conversation