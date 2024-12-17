Biden's Statement on Wisconsin Christian School Shooting Contains Two Major Problems

Far and away, the worst part of any school shooting is the senseless loss of life and the endless grief attached to it.

Too many of God’s most precious creations have been taken far too soon as a result of America’s school shooting issue.

That point should be inarguable.

But the second worst part of a school shooting?

The inevitable politicking that will follow any shooting, while Americans are simply trying to grieve, is abhorrent, disgusting, and politically disingenuous.

Speaking of abhorrent, disgusting, and politically disingenuous, guess what President Joe Biden did after Monday’s horrific school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin?

That’s right, Biden politicized the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School that left two dead (one teacher, one teenage student), because Democrats literally can’t help themselves.

Shortly after the shooting, Biden took to official White House channels to issue a statement.

And the statement was as rife with logical fallacies and errors as one would expect from a man known more for his gaffes than actual policy-making.

“Today, families in Madison, Wisconsin, are grieving the loss of those who were killed and wounded at Abundant Life Christian School. It’s shocking and unconscionable,” Biden began.

And, in fairness, had Biden just stopped there, the statement would’ve been fine. But you already know he couldn’t, as Biden swiftly called for more big government overreach.

“We need Congress to act. Now,” he argued.

Biden then went for the heartstrings: “From Newtown to Uvalde, Parkland to Madison, to so many other shootings that don’t receive attention — it is unacceptable that we are unable to protect our children from this scourge of gun violence. We cannot continue to accept it as normal.

“Every child deserves to feel safe in their class room. Students across our country should be learning how to read and write — not having to learn how to duck and cover.”

“My administration has taken aggressive action to combat the gun violence epidemic,” Biden continued. “We passed the most significant gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years, I have taken more executive action to reduce gun violence than any other President in history, and I created the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

“But more is needed. Congress must pass commonsense gun safety laws: Universal background checks.

“A national red flag law. A ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

Biden ended his screed with: “We can never accept senseless violence that traumatizes children, their families, and tears entire communities apart.”

Well, we “can never accept” it, unless it’s your son, right “Big Guy“?

There are two glaring issues with Biden’s remarks, and the first one is a simple matter of intellectual honesty.

We’re really supposed to take Biden’s hand-wringing seriously when he just wiped federal gun charges (among other things) out by pardoning his son, Hunter?

What a joke! It’s the intellectual equivalent of Adolf Hitler trying to shame people for anti-Semitism.

Legal scholar Jonathan Turley called the whole thing “incongruous” while blasting Biden:

President Biden’s call for greater background checks and enforcement was a bit incongruous after he pardoned his own son on gun charges. Moreover, the Wisconsin case only highlighted why these demands for gun control would not have impacted that case. https://t.co/iWyTgBwwCn — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 17, 2024

As for the second fatal flaw of this whole premise, let’s grant that Biden’s not a flaming hypocrite and liar after pardoning his son. Heck, let’s grant that Biden has actually been an exceptional president, with inflation at an all-time low and the economy booming.

(High fantasy, I know.)

Even if Biden were the greatest president in American history, it doesn’t change the fact that this statement completely ignores a harsh reality about the Wisconsin shooting: All the gun regulation laws in the world likely wouldn’t have stopped it.

The shooter was a radicalized minor, so she couldn’t procure a firearm legally, anyhow. Laws hamstringing law-abiding gun owners would only have affected the law-abiding gun owners.

More so, Biden’s pro-programmed talking points make no sense. “A ban on assault weapons” (a dumb term given that all weapons are built to “assault”) literally would’ve had no impact on the tragic incident given that the shooter allegedly used a handgun to commit the atrocities.

Biden’s rhetoric is fear-mongering and an attack on the Second Amendment, full tilt.

January 20, 2025, literally cannot come soon enough.

Get Joe and his hypocritical lies out of there.

