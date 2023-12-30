Share
Commentary

Biden Administration Slaps Eco Restrictions on Refrigerators, AC Units in Newest Crackdown

 By Randy DeSoto  December 29, 2023 at 5:23pm
Share

The Biden administration announced new efficiency standards for residential freezers and refrigerators Friday, also setting new benchmarks for commercial fans and blowers.

The Department of Energy said in a news release that these two “energy-efficiency actions … will save American households and businesses $5 billion per year on their utility bills, while significantly cutting energy waste and harmful carbon pollution.”

“Together, these updated standards are also expected to reduce nearly 420 million metric tons of dangerous carbon dioxide emissions cumulatively over 30 years, which is equivalent to the combined annual emissions of nearly 53 million homes,” the DOE added.

Of course, you have to buy the new appliances, which hopefully cool your food as effectively, in order to enjoy those savings.

The agency bragged that as of Friday, the DOE “has issued 30 proposed or final energy efficiency standards in 2023, meeting the Administration’s goal for the year while also carrying out Congressional direction for energy savings that maintain reliability and performance across household appliances and commercial and industrial equipment.”

Trending:
Biden Admin Puts Largest Christian University in US In Its Crosshairs After Already Massive Fine

The DOE said that all actions taken to increase efficiency standards taken together under President Joe Biden will save the average family at least $100 per year — about $8.33 a month — through lower energy bills.

Call me a bit underwhelmed that the savings amount to less than the cost of buying a sandwich at a restaurant.

The new efficiency standards are required to be in place by Jan. 31, 2029, or Jan. 31, 2030, “depending on the configuration of the refrigerator or freezer,” the DOE said.

Additionally, the updated efficiency standards for commercial fans and blowers will reduce energy costs to American businesses by $3.3 billion annually, according to the Biden administration.

Will this result in inferior appliances?

Further, the news release promised, over a 30-year period, the changes will reduce “carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 318 million metric tons — an amount roughly equivalent to the combined annual emissions of 40 million homes. ”

Bloomberg reported that the DOE adopted the efficiency standards for refrigerators and freezers recommended by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers in September. AHAM is a group of environmental organizations and efficiency advocates.

“AHAM appreciates the consideration DOE gave to the stakeholders’ recommendations in developing an achievable standard that allows sufficient time for manufacturers to develop the innovations necessary to meet the new requirements,” the group said in a statement.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm praised the new standards, saying, “Today’s announcement is a testament to the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to lowering utility costs for working families, which is helping to simultaneously strengthen energy independence and combat the climate crisis.

“DOE will continue to move quickly in 2024 — together with our industry partners and stakeholders—to update and strengthen outdated energy efficiency standards, which is critical to innovation, more consumer options, and healthier communities.”

Related:
Chinese Spy Balloon Got a Big Helping Hand from US Company While Transiting America: Report

There is nothing wrong with employing new technologies to make appliances more efficient. That is what we want. That’s the free enterprise system at work.

The problem comes when the Biden administration crosses over into silly land, like the proposal to ban gas stoves nationwide, which now apparently has been placed on hold after the GOP House passed a bill, with Democrat support, to block it.

Forcing the rapid transition to electric vehicles is another idea the Biden administration needs to back away from.

“The Environmental Protection Agency can’t mandate that carmakers sell a certain percentage of electric vehicles — but the agency’s proposed limits on tailpipe emissions for 2027 to 2032 are so strict that the only way carmakers can comply is to replace their fleets with mostly EVs,” Axios reported last month.

EVs simply are not ready to take the place of gas-powered vehicles yet. The technology will continue to develop.

In the meantime, stop forcing overly aggressive environmental mandates on the American people.

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.

 

Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by becoming a member today.

Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Biden Administration Slaps Eco Restrictions on Refrigerators, AC Units in Newest Crackdown
GOP Governor Caves to LGBT Mob: Vetoes Ban on Trans Athletes, Sex Hormones for Kids
Maine Democrat Official Can't Help But Smile on Anti-Trump Media Victory Lap After Singlehandedly Removing 45 from Ballot
Danica Patrick Claps Back at Cancel Culture Mob That's Slamming Her for Attending Conservative Event
The Lib Narrative Is Wrong: Here Are 5 Reasons Trump Could Literally Never Be a Dictator
See more...

Conversation