This past week, Biden administration officials actually celebrated the job they’ve done at the southern border.

Yes, you read that right.

A White House memo making the rounds on social media Wednesday touted a recent 40 percent reduction in border encounters (of course, a 40 percent reduction from the most unprecedented surge in illegal immigration is nothing to pat yourself on the back over).

Just before they congratulated themselves for doing a slightly less terrible job at the border than they had been five minutes ago, news broke about a new border-related crisis involving ISIS.

A comedian couldn’t have timed this all any better.

The memo, shared to X by News Nation’s Washington correspondent Kellie Meyer, praised President Biden for a series of recent executive actions.

The memo even had the gall to criticize Trump’s border policies, even though the now years-long Biden border crisis first began when the sitting president rolled back many Trump-era border policies.

NEW Biden admin touting executive actions on June 4 for the drop in border encounters – more than 40% over the last three weeks. Biden admin again blames Republicans for blocking the bipartisan border deal. WH MEMO obtained from @AndrewJBates46 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/D03hQJkVDU — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) June 26, 2024

Has Biden’s presidency made America less safe? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt also enthusiastically shared the news of his boss becoming 40 percent less incompetent.

Only a day prior on Tuesday, NBC News broke a story confirming that over 50 illegals with “potential ties to an ISIS-affiliated smuggling network” have made their way into the U.S. and are currently at large.

ICE officials have arrested an additional 150 individuals smuggled in through the terror-connected network.

“In this case, it was the information that suggested a potential tie to ISIS because of some of the individuals involved in [smuggling migrants to the border] that led us to want to take extra care,” a senior Biden administration official told NBC News.

“[A]nd out of an abundance of caution make sure that we exercised our authority in the most expansive and appropriate way to mitigate risk because of this potential connection being made.”

In total, the ISIS-affiliated smuggling network brought over 400 illegals over the border.

So, then, if 150 have been arrested, and roughly 50 are at large, what happened to the rest?

Well, according to NBC News, Customs and Border Protection agents were forced to release them into the U.S. thanks to the policies pushed by the White House officials currently patting themselves on the backs right now.

Unlike our current White House officials, according to former FBI counterterrorism chief Christopher O’Leary, ICE is now “scrambling” to mop up this most recent border crisis mess.

“I believe the [U.S.] is scrambling to locate these individuals,” O’Leary said.

He worryingly added: “The fact that the whereabouts were unknown is clearly alarming.”

Thankfully, at least a few X users felt the need to rain on the Biden administration’s parade by reminding the world of this most recent catastrophe.

Way too little, and way too late.https://t.co/e2KbKdxqni — Craig Lambert (@lambert_craig) June 26, 2024

“Way too little, and way too late,” one user wrote in a post containing the NBC News report.

I couldn’t have said it any better myself.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.