Biden Admits He 'Nearly Fell Asleep' on Debate Stage, Offers Extremely Unconvincing Excuse
President Joe Biden has spent most of his adult life lying and enriching himself at public expense. Thus, even on his best days, he no longer distinguishes between truth and falsehood.
Meanwhile, in the wake of Biden’s catastrophic performance in Thursday’s debate against former President Donald Trump, members of the establishment media have received the memo from their masters in the Democratic Party.
In short, the time has come to throw Biden under the bus.
According to The Washington Post, the president told a group of donors in Virginia on Tuesday that he “nearly fell asleep” on the debate stage due to exhaustion from overseas travel — hardly a reassuring explanation in light of the presidency’s demands.
“I wasn’t very smart. I decided to travel around the world a couple times, going through I don’t know how many time zones — for real, I think it was 15 time zones,” he said.
According to Biden, members of his administration did not want him to make those overseas trips.
“I didn’t listen to my staff. And then I came back and nearly fell asleep onstage,” the 81-year-old president said. “At any rate, that’s no excuse, but it is an explanation.”
It is indeed the latest explanation for Biden’s debate flop. Last week, we were told that the president had a cold, though we heard that only after the debate began.
Assume for a moment — what one can never assume — that Biden told the truth. That would merely confirm what we already know: He is unfit for office.
Biden spent June 5-9 in France and then June 12-14 in Italy. He returned to the United States on June 15. After a Hollywood fundraiser and a trip to his Delaware home, he went to Camp David in Maryland on June 20 to prepare for the debate one week later.
A president who cannot handle that schedule cannot handle the office itself.
Of course, we have no reason to believe Biden. After all, when the president speaks, he lies. That ironclad rule explains everything in his corrupt political career and tyrannical presidency. His word counts for nothing.
The real story here, therefore, involves the establishment media’s reaction to Biden’s latest lame excuse.
For instance, the president’s comments, according to USA Today, “could invite even more scrutiny over whether the 81-year-old president is up to the rigorous traveling, packed schedules and other demands of a second term in the White House.”
Likewise, in a clip posted to the social media platform X, CNN Senior White House Correspondent M.J. Lee expressed skepticism.
“I just want to unpack this new explanation for a second, as the explanation for why his debate performance was so bad,” Lee said.
Indeed, five days had passed since the debate debacle, and no one had yet heard the foreign travel excuse.
“I find it a little bit puzzling,” Lee said. “And frankly I’m not sure that a lot of people are going to find this reassuring. If anything, some folks might hear this and be, you know, even more concerned.”
Biden is now blaming his disastrous debate performance on a flurry of international travel — even though he spent a full week holed away at Camp David before the debate.
CNN’s MJ Lee: “I find it a little bit puzzling.” pic.twitter.com/RXPjPzM2gr
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 2, 2024
Prominent Democrats and their minions in the establishment media have called for Biden to withdraw from the presidential race.
If the best he can come up with is a belated and dubious claim of jetlag, then his moribund campaign and perhaps even his nightmarish presidency will not long survive the pressure from erstwhile allies now eager to replace him.
