Biden Awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Woman Responsible for the Deaths of Millions of Babies

President Biden isn’t doing himself any favors during his final months in office.

What could cap off one of the worst presidencies in history after record numbers for illegal immigration, record high inflation, and embarrassing foreign policy blunders? Praising the pure evil that is the abortion industry.

On Wednesday, Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Cecile Richards. Richards served as the president of Planned Parenthood from 2006 – 2018.

That’s right, Biden bestowed the highest award a civilian can receive on a woman who oversaw the slaughter of millions of innocent children.

The president posted a photo with Richards the same day to the social media platform X to glorify the miserable occasion.

Today, I had the honor of awarding Cecile Richards the Presidential Medal of Freedom. With absolute courage, she fearlessly leads us forward to be the America we say we are – a nation of freedom. Through her work to lift up the dignity of workers, defend and advance women’s… pic.twitter.com/IayCTAFK4N — President Biden (@POTUS) November 20, 2024

Biden praised Richards through her work to, “defend and advance women’s reproductive rights and equality.”

He wrote further, she “fearlessly leads us forward to be the America we say we are — a nation of freedom.”

Rights, equality, and freedom for who, exactly? Clearly Biden did not have the children in mind that Richards helped put to death.

The numbers from Richards’ early years as president from 2006 – 2011 show Planned Parenthood performed nearly 2 million abortions under her leadership; a number that is undoubtedly greater between 2011 – 2018.

The same numbers gathered by the Alliance Defending Freedom put the total number of abortions performed by Planned Parenthood from 1973 – 2011 to be close to 6 million with the total number performed overall being over 52 million.

Without a touch of hyperbole, this is a genocide. Richards, Planned Parenthood, and the entire abortion industry have committed an atrocity of astounding proportions that continues to this day.

Richards played an important part in Democrats’ embrace of abortion. The Hill reported, during her time as president, she pushed the issue to the forefront of the party’s platform.

By Biden bringing this woman to the White House and awarding her, he has unashamedly embraced evil, claiming, “[S]he has carved an inspiring legacy.”

Only evil would seek to end the lives of millions of innocent children.

Only evil would do so then celebrate the act in the name of rights, equality, and freedom.

Abortion does not champion any of those things. It is murder.

Biden does not want to leave any doubts before leaving office in January that he is the worst president that has ever plagued this country. Here’s your evidence.

