25 Killed at DNC as Planned Parenthood Abortion Truck Books All Available Appointments: Report

There are plenty of conservative Americans who believe that uniting this nation is no longer possible. These individuals claim that liberals and conservatives think too differently.

They may make a valid point. All you need to do is look at the Planned Parenthood Abortion Truck sitting outside of the Democratic National Convention performing vasectomies and abortions to realize how radically different the two sides are.

The stunt is pure evil. It’s modern day sacrifice sold as healthcare for political gain and population control. Any Christian who’s tempted to vote for Kamala Harris needs to see this.

The New York Post, who had the opportunity to go inside the four-wheeled Planned Parenthood clinic and view a room where the procedures take place, described the facility by saying, “It looked like a standard medical office, but tighter due to the limited space.”

The mobile death camp sat next to a taco truck and a stand run by Chicago Abortion Fund, the Post noted.

The ‘free and easy’ framing around these procedures is sickening. It devalues life and invites irresponsible behavior as well as murder without consequence. For the trade of a meal and a goodie bag, you can take a life and walk away as if your pregnancy never happened.

The van began performing abortions and vasectomies on Monday, the first day of the DNC. It then continued on Tuesday. Dr. Colleen McNicholas, the chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood in the region, told the Post that “it planned to perform 10 vasectomies on Monday and 25 abortions on Monday and Tuesday.” Registration forms were sent out on the Thursday before and all 40 spots were filled by that Saturday.

Organizers insist that the stunt is designed to advocate for accessible reproductive healthcare, placing people before politics. McNicholas told the Post, “We knew that there were going to be lots of people coming to Chicago from outside of Illinois, and again we just wanted to highlight that Illinois is a great example of how if you center healthcare policy that is based in science and evidence and puts people before politics then we can really start meeting the needs of the folks in the state.”

What about the people whose lives were decidedly extinguished before they began in that van? Apparently, the DNC and Planned Parenthood have decided that they don’t count or have a place in this world. They are playing God.

Their message is flourishing among the attendees of the convention. The number of abortions and vasectomies will undoubtedly grow as the convention continues.

Savanah Hernandez, a politics commentary writer for Turning Point USA and The Post Millennial, shared her experience viewing the activity taking place around the van on Tuesday on X.

She posted: “DNC Day 2- I’m currently outside of the Planned Parenthood ‘mobile health clinic’ that patients are actively walking in and out of.

“So far I’ve watched 1 male patient and 3 female patients enter the truck.

“Patients pre-registered to receive abortion pills or vasectomies with Planned Parenthood filling up every appointment slot.

“I tried to interview a patient as she left but I was quickly stopped by the Planned Parenthood staffers.”

DNC Day 2- I’m currently outside of the Planned Parenthood “mobile health clinic” that patients are actively walking in and out of. So far I’ve watched 1 male patient and 3 female patients enter the truck. Patients pre-registered to receive abortion pills or vasectomies with… pic.twitter.com/V2q1oAYYWU — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 20, 2024

And yet, all human beings need to do is view life in the womb, including through videos like the one below in which TikToker Dr. Aneela posted to her account, to see how alive these babies are from the moment of conception. You can watch as a 10-week developing baby moves about here.

Watching that, how could anyone put this Democrat party in charge of protecting the entire United States, when it is absolutely fine with killing the most vulnerable among us? It makes no sense.

At the same time, it makes it quite obvious why so many conservative Americans don’t feel this nation can be united.

With an outlook on life so different at a baseline, it seems only God could perform such a miracle. And yet, the parties differ dramatically on Him as well.

