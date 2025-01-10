The Biden family turned President Joe Biden’s connections into more than $30 million, according to a book from a Republican member of Congress who led the investigation that burrowed deeply into the twisted tale of the Biden family’s finances.

The book from Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky is called “All the President’s Money: Investigating the Secret Foreign Schemes that Made the Biden Family Rich.”

The book said that the “Biden brand” was peddled to foreign customers to cash in on Joe Biden, who was “central in his family’s moneymaking scheme,” Comer said, according to the New York Post.

“I can honestly say that I do not know of one single legitimate business that the Bidens owned or operated,” Comer, who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, wrote in the book.

Although pieces of what Comer and his committee uncovered were made public, the book details the opposition to the investigation that came from Democrats, the media, and the intelligence community.

Comer portrays Washington journalists as “public relations flacks and ad-men for the Democratic Party.”

Federal agencies such as the IRS and FBI sandbagged his efforts by “slow-walking investigations” and leaking “false narratives” to the media.

Comer requested more than 200 documents from the administration during the first two years of Biden’s presidency and “did not receive a single response,” he wrote.

When he tried to access the Biden family’s banking records at the beginning of his probe, he was reduced to begging the Department of the Treasury to hand them over.

Do you think Biden is corrupt? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delayed Comer’s request to view Suspicious Activity Reports banks filed on Hunter Biden for about two months, he wrote.

“I knew that no bank would file a SAR on a family member of the sitting vice president of the United States without a great deal of confidence that a serious financial crime had been committed,” he wrote, noting that 170 SARs were filed against Hunter Biden.

“The Bidens were also subjects of an additional 50 SARs filed against other people,” Comer wrote, noting that bank records document millions came to the Bidens from Chinese, Ukrainian, Romanian, and Kazakh customers, according to Comer’s book.

Comer called the Bidens’ dealings “the biggest corruption scandal of my lifetime,” which led to “a historic lack of confidence in our nation’s federal law enforcement agencies.”

The investigation he led handed voters “an opportunity to decide for themselves … what the appropriate form of accountability could be for Joe Biden and his allies,” he wrote.

The Amazon summary for the book noted that “Joe Biden made less than $200,000 a year for most of his life, but as soon as he left office, he bought his second multimillion-dollar mansion.”

“He shared a bookkeeper with Hunter Biden, and a law firm with several Biden family members that managed their money. Hunter, who hasn’t had a real job in decades, has raked in tens of millions of dollars. Joe Biden met many of the foreigners writing the checks, but still maintains all of these situations are nothing to be concerned about,” the summary said.

“None of this makes sense if you only have the network news to go on,” the summary said, adding that the book “uncovers the truth about the Biden family’s shady finances, from China to Ukraine, Russia to Hollywood, following the money trail every Democrat insists doesn’t exist.”

In a December Op-Ed on Fox News, Comer said, Joe Biden “lied from start to finish about his family’s influence-peddling racket. He recently issued a sweeping pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, contradicting his repeated assurances that he would not interfere.”

“All these lies have been committed to hide the fact that Joe Biden was the family business. At a hearing, where former Biden family associates were under oath, they confirmed Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s business and that he was ‘the brand,’” Comer wrote.

“Joe Biden has long prided himself on his integrity, yet his legacy will be defined by his repeated falsehoods. Joe Biden has lied for a living,” he wrote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.