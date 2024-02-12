Biden Campaign Reverses Course, Joins TikTok Despite Federal Device Ban

The blatant hypocrisy of the Biden White House might no longer come as a surprise to most people, but the newest course reversal by President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign might be one of the worst instances of that hypocrisy.

His campaign has decided to try to woo younger voters by joining and campaigning from TikTok, NBC News reported Monday.

This is despite the fact that Biden signed legislation in December 2022 banning federal workers from downloading and using the Chinese-owned social media platform on government devices.

Two months later, the White House Office of Management and Budget issued guidance that it said was “a critical step forward in addressing the risks presented by the app to sensitive government data,” The Associated Press reported at the time.

Not only that, but the Biden campaign’s move comes after it resolved last year — according to “three sources familiar with the decision” — that it would not be making an account on TikTok, instead relying on influencers and others who already have a presence on the app, according to NBC News.

The new Biden-Harris HQ TikTok account had three posts as of Monday afternoon.

“The campaign will continue meeting voters where they are, innovating to create content that will resonate with critical audiences and the core constituencies that make up the president’s diverse and broad coalition of voters,” Biden’s campaign advisers said.

Further, probably anticipating criticism of the campaign joining the app the White House labeled it a potential national security threat, advisers tried to assure us by saying they were “taking advanced safety precautions around our devices and incorporating a sophisticated security protocol to ensure security,” according to NBC News.

Sure.

Obviously, the White House whose chief occupant apparently kept classified documents scattered around his house and which couldn’t find out who left cocaine there is absolutely to be trusted when it comes to national security.

And this definitely is not a desperate move to resuscitate a foundering campaign by pandering to youths.

And it surely doesn’t have the possibility of morphing into Biden’s version of the “Pokemon Go to the polls” moment that helped tank Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

While the American people have grown accustomed to this administration saying one thing and then doing the exact opposite, this is a new low for the Biden White House.

Granted, campaign sources never officially said they would never use TikTok — anonymous sources gave NBC News that information — but even so, Biden’s signature on the legislation banning TikTok from government devices set a precedent that is now being ignored.

If the president thought TikTok was dangerous enough to ban from federal devices, why is his campaign now using it?

It’s a move that reeks of desperation by a campaign and administration that are falling apart at the seams.

And despite the hypocrisy, it does make sense.

As NBC News noted, TikTok has been effective at mobilizing young voters, and — as anyone who follows Libs of TikTok knows — the platform is a hotbed of progressive action and ideologies.

However, at 81 years old, Biden barely remembers essential details of his own life. Clearly, he’s being propped up by his staff to film videos in a cringe-inducing effort to appear hip with the kids.

Thanks to the special counsel’s report Thursday and the president’s subsequent disastrous news conference, it is apparent that he is in no position to be running the country. A video of Biden playing this-or-that is not going to assuage voters’ concerns on that topic.

TikTok might be a left-wing indoctrination farm, but the target demographic isn’t going to be easily fooled by the Biden campaign’s tone-deaf attempts to appear cool and trendy.

Instead, it’s just another example of the blatant hypocrisy that the current White House has engaged in from day one.

