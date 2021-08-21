The Biden administration is attempting to muscle red states that have banned school mask mandates into adopting the insane policies of blue-state America.

Even amid the creation of yet another crisis, this time in Afghanistan, the federal government still wants to tell states that have prioritized individual liberty over coronavirus hysteria what to do.

The Associated Press reported that Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is looking to “assess all available tools” his unnecessary department can use to put pressure on states far away from the dysfunction of Washington.

“In an announcement on its website, the Education Department said policies that ban mask mandates could amount to discrimination if they lead to unsafe conditions that prevent students from attending school,” the AP reported.

“The agency’s Office for Civil Rights can issue a range of sanctions up to a total loss of federal education funding in cases of civil rights violations.”

Cardona specifically saved his ire for Texas and Florida, which both have lucid leaders who have banned schools from forcing small children to wear filthy masks all day.

Those aren’t mask bans; those who want to wear masks, or send their kids to school in them, still can.

But GOP Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis of Texas and Florida, respectively, won’t allow schools to dictate what kind of PPE kids must wear in classrooms.

Do you think masks should be mandated in schools? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

That’s not good enough for Cardona, who wants to use obscure civil rights policy to see if he can exert control over the unwashed masses in red states.

President Joe Biden is, of course, in total agreement with his lunatic education secretary.

“Some state governments have adopted policies and laws that interfere with the ability of schools and districts to keep our children safe during in-person learning,” Biden wrote in a Wednesday memo.

The slowpoke president complained that some states “have gone so far as to try to block school officials” from implementing their mandates.

Indeed they have. Abbot and DeSantis are joined by Doug Ducey of Arizona, Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, Henry McMaster of South Carolina, Bill Lee of Tennessee and Spencer Cox of Utah.

Cardona intends to target all states that have essentially mandated sanity.

“The department has the authority to investigate any state educational agency whose policies or actions may infringe on the rights of every student to access public education equally,” Cardona said in a statement, according to the AP.

He accused conservative governors of “needlessly placing students, families and educators at risk” and said their acts of defiance violate the American Rescue Plan, which offered extra federal funds this year to reopen schools.

“Let me be clear. … This department will continue to use every tool in our toolbox to protect the health and safety of students and educators and to maximize in-person learning as the new school year begin,” he added.

Yeah, right. The same administration that pushes on-demand abortion and has left Afghan girls to live under Sharia law cares about the health and safety of kids.

This is a pure political power play from Washington.

As Stitt of Oklahoma told KOKH-TV: “We’re going to push back against that Biden federal overreach. … Our attorney general, the Department of Education, my secretary of education — we don’t believe there’s any stance, any way that they can hold up [American Rescue Plan] funding.”

The Biden administration better be prepared to fight, and it looks like it’s all out of fight right now.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.