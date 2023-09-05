Biden Fact-Checked After Saying 'Great Real Estate' Developer Trump 'Didn't Build a Damn Thing'

There are plenty of avenues of attack against former President Donald Trump open to current President Joe Biden. Even the most ardent Trump supporter would concede this.

However, of all these multifarious paths Biden could have taken, one of them was not attacking a man who came to prominence as a real estate developer by insisting he “didn’t build a damn thing.”

Biden was referring to the fact that, unlike his predecessor, he managed to pass a series of bloated infrastructure spending extravaganzas.

“Guess what? Guess what? The great real estate builder, the last guy here, he didn’t build a damn thing,” Biden said during a Labor Day rally at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 union hall in Philadelphia.

“Under my predecessor, ‘Infrastructure Week’ became a punchline,” he continued. “On my watch, infrastructure is being a decade and it’s a headline.”

It’s clear the Biden campaign sees that as a winning issue against the leading 2024 GOP presidential contender — at least with blue-collar Pennsylvanians.

The president went on to claim that “we’re investing in America — in our roads, bridges, ports, airports, clean water, high-speed internet and so much more.”







Yes, the Trump administration’s “Infrastructure Week,” in which it touted its infrastructure initiatives, had nothing on Biden’s spending. That shouldn’t be a point of pride.

It’s worth noting, too, that Biden hasn’t actually “built” anything. He signed Democrat-led spending packages that, in order to clear the Senate, usually required plenty of pork.

Not just that, but his idea of “infrastructure” might not be yours. In fact, when the president’s first infrastructure bill was first proposed in 2021, only 6 percent of the spending went to, you know, actual infrastructure.

Not an April Fools joke: President Biden’s so-called “infrastructure” plan spends less than 6% to repair bridges, highways, and roads. pic.twitter.com/Dx64xMELGb — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) April 2, 2021

Including an initiative to reclassify health subsidies as “care infrastructure,” the Biden infrastructure plan spent gobs of cash on electric vehicle charging stations and electrified public transport. It’s not what most people would call infrastructure in the strict sense of the word, but hey, whatever.

And infrastructure also includes, under Biden’s plans, tearing roads down.

How does that work? Well, the roads were racist because they cut through minority neighborhoods. Seriously.

Say what you will about John Maynard Keynes’ infamous theory that the government would benefit economically by paying unemployed men to dig ditches and then fill them in, at least they still filled them back in at the end of the day.

The Biden administration wants to dig a ditch and point to the mound of dirt it left behind: “See? That there is racist soil. Wait, you don’t want the town square lawn to be full of holes? Are you prejudiced?”

One person pointed out on social media that not only did Trump build his own buildings, but he also rebuilt the skating rink in New York’s Central Park in the 1980s when the city had neither the money nor the will to do it:

And, as another noted, Biden is dismantling and selling the most important thing Trump built as president: the southern border wall.

According to a Fox News report last month, the administration was selling off structural tubes used to build the wall for $25,000 to $50,000. Oh well, it’s not like the administration has seen record numbers of illegal border crossings or fentanyl deaths related to cartel smuggling. Nothing of that nature.

But, no, the real estate developer didn’t saddle America’s taxpayers with an extraordinary amount of debt for larded-up infrastructure boondoggles that do little but check off liberal agenda boxes. Boy, Uncle Joe sure showed him.

“When the last guy was here, he looked at the world from Park Avenue,” Biden said during his speech. “I look at it from Scranton, Pennsylvania. I look at it from Claymont, Delaware. Not a joke.”

No, it’s not, because people on Park Avenue and Wall Street have to expect a return on investment when they spend other people’s money promiscuously as if it were theirs. Otherwise, they’d be out of a job and out of a swanky address.

Let’s hope the man who looks at the world from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. is out of one, too, lest we get another unsustainable debt-riddled legislative taxpayer shakedown.

