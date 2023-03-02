President Joe Biden is being called out after he laughed Wednesday while he dismissed the pain of a mother whose sons died when they overdosed after accidentally ingesting fentanyl.

The chuckle came as he defended himself from blame for the deaths, which he noted occurred before he took office.

He made no mention of the fact fentanyl overdose deaths have increased rapidly under his watch. He and his administration of course refuse to secure the country’s sovereign southern border, which would go a long way toward saving lives.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia caught Biden’s attention when she slammed the government for doing nothing about the drug crisis on Twitter.

“Listen to this mother, who lost two children to fentanyl poisoning, tell the truth about both of her son’s murders because of the Biden administrations refusal to secure our border and stop the Cartels from murdering Americans everyday by Chinese fentanyl,” Greene tweeted a day before.

Listen to this mother, who lost two children to fentanyl poisoning, tell the truth about both of her son’s murders because of the Biden administrations refusal to secure our border and stop the Cartel’s from murdering Americans everyday by Chinese fentanyl. pic.twitter.com/HRD5SX0Td8 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 28, 2023

Greene’s post contained a video of an interaction during a House hearing exchange between her and Rebecca Kiessling, whose sons died when they mistakenly took fentanyl in July of 2020.

Kiessling is one of the hundreds of thousands of parents whose lives have been shattered in recent years by the poison that is illegally imported into our country every day.

Is Biden responsible for the border crisis? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Biden was in Baltimore addressing the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference when he invoked Greene.

“Isn’t she amazing?” Biden said. “She was very specific recently saying that a mom, a poor mother who lost two kids to fentanyl, that I killed her sons.”

“Well, the interesting thing is that fentanyl they took came during the last administration,” Biden concluded with a laugh.

Yesterday, a mom who lost her two sons to fentanyl poisoning told her story. Today, Biden laughed about it. pic.twitter.com/USEbe4Ouhe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 2, 2023

Biden was excoriated over his apathy toward a mother who must wake up every day with the reality she has lost two sons.

“An evil man,” said Christina Pushaw, an aide to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

An evil man — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 2, 2023

This man is not well. He has lost his mind. https://t.co/BP4rS5TjvF — CannCon (@CannConActual) March 2, 2023

Just another day of Biden laughing at Americans in need… https://t.co/IcUcYWjc44 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 2, 2023

He’s just a horrible human being https://t.co/lV8MpsVIix — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) March 2, 2023

Biden might not have been in office at the time Kiessling’s sons died, but he has helped to exacerbate the crisis that killed them — as he tends to do with every existing issue the country faces.

He owns a share of the blame for every American who has died since his administration inspired drug dealers to expand their footprint in the country.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.