Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Biden Inauguration Day to Be Packed with Celebrities While Public Is Kept at a Distance

Lady Gaga performs during a Joe Biden campaign rally at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Nov. 2.Jim Watson - AFP / Getty ImagesLady Gaga performs during a Joe Biden campaign rally at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Nov. 2. She will sing the national anthem at Biden's inauguration Wednesday. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published January 14, 2021 at 1:26pm
Mewe Share P Share

When President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office Wednesday, Hollywood will be with him.

Average people? Not so much.

Biden’s Presidential Inauguration Committee on Thursday announced that Lady Gaga will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the ceremony at the Capitol.

The committee also said Jennifer Lopez will perform during the inauguration. It did not reveal what she will sing.

The ceremony will also include an invocation from the Rev. Leo J. O’Donovan, a Jesuit priest and past president of Georgetown University.

TRENDING: Blue Lives Matter Organization Calls Out Democrats Over Their Sudden Change of Heart

Andrea Hall, the first black female fire captain in Fulton County, Georgia, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Amanda Gorman, the first National Youth Poet Laureate, will present a poetry reading.

The Rev. Silvester Beaman, pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Delaware, will present the benediction.

“We are thrilled to announce an inspired group of dynamic participants for the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies,” Tony Allen, the chairman of the committee, said in a statement.

Do you plan to watch Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony?

“They represent one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation and will help honor and celebrate the time-honored traditions of the presidential inauguration as President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris take the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol,” Allen said.

Those taking part in the ceremony “are also committed to the President-elect and the Vice-President-elect’s steadfast vision of a new chapter in our American story in which we are an America united in overcoming the deep divisions and challenges facing our people, unifying the country, and restoring the soul of our nation,” he said.

The news release announcing the lineup noted that “during the Obama-Biden Administration,” Lady Gaga “worked closely with President-elect Biden’s ‘It’s On Us’ campaign to address sexual assault on college campuses.”

“Lopez and her partner Alex Rodriguez have been outspoken about the disproportionate impact of coronavirus on Latinos and the need to contain the virus, rebuild the economy, and unify the country,” the release said.

RELATED: Trump Announces His Decision on Biden Inauguration

Although the inauguration usually draws a huge crowd to Washington, this year will be different.

The National Mall will be closed, according to The Washington Post, ensuring that few people not among the lawmakers and guests invited to the event at the Capitol — and the National Guard troops providing protection — can see it in person.

The event also has been reconfigured due to COVID-19, with the traditional inaugural parade to be replaced by a virtual parade.

The committee also announced that a concert will take place Wednesday evening featuring Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons and Jon Bon Jovi.

The show, to be carried live by ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC, also will feature remarks from Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.


Lopez took part in the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, which featured children in cage-like structures in what appeared to be a jab at the Trump administration’s family separation policies along America’s southern border.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Biden Inauguration Day to Be Packed with Celebrities While Public Is Kept at a Distance
Airline Adds Hundreds to No-Fly List Over Mask Violations
Democrat Lawmaker Mocked After Cameras Catch Him Removing Mask During Impeachment Vote
Trump Delivers Weighty Address to the Nation, Gives Instructions to His Supporters
Republican Congresswoman Announces She Will File Articles of Impeachment Against Biden
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×