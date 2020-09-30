In a hazy smog of contradictions, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attempted to distance himself from the Green New Deal during Tuesday’s presidential debate — despite his campaign having previously it a “crucial framework” — before claiming later on that it “will pay for itself.”

During the debate with President Donald Trump, Biden sought to differentiate between the climate plan he proposed and the Green New Deal, which was put forward by Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Prior to the debate, Biden’s support for the Green New Deal’s framework had been clear.

In June 2019, The Washington Post headlined Biden’s climate plan announcement this way: “Joe Biden embraces Green New Deal as he releases climate plan.”

The Post reported that “Biden’s climate plan adopts the rhetoric — and at times, many of the actual policy proposals — of the Green New Deal resolution put forward this year by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), which calls on the nation to eliminate its carbon footprint by 2030.”

TRENDING: Driver Who Allegedly Rammed Pro-Trump Crowd Prayed To Go Out a Martyr, Posts Link Her to 'Caravan 4 Justice' Group

Biden’s campaign website also makes it clear that his plan is built on the same principles as the Green New Deal.

The media won’t Fact Check @JoeBiden’s lies. His website says he supports the Green New Deal. @realDonaldTrump is right. pic.twitter.com/tFkop9FiXU — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 30, 2020

“Biden believes the Green New Deal is a crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face. It powerfully captures two basic truths, which are at the core of his plan,” his website says.

Do you believe the Green New Deal would become law if Joe Biden were to become president? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

On Tuesday night, as moderator Chris Wallace sought to probe Biden’s position on the environment, the former vice president appeared to try to distance himself from the Green New Deal.

Sort of.

“He’s talking about the Green New Deal,” Trump interjected while Biden was talking about environmental policy.

“I’m talking about the Biden plan,” Biden replied as the two spoke over each other.

RELATED: Chris Wallace Gets Backlash from Fox News Colleagues over Debate Moderator Performance

After Trump argued that the Green New Deal would cost $100 trillion, Biden shot back: “That is not my plan. The Green New Deal is not my plan.”

But later, Biden appeared to be back on board with the Green New Deal — temporarily.

“The Green New Deal will pay for itself as we move forward. We’re not going to build plants that, in fact, are great polluting plants,” Biden said.

“So, do you support the Green New Deal?” Wallace asked.

“No, I don’t support the Green New Deal,” Biden replied.

“Oh, you don’t? Oh, well, that’s a big statement,” Trump interjected.

“You just lost the radical left.”

“I support the Biden plan that I put forward,” Biden replied, later adding: “The Biden plan, which is different than what he calls the radical Green New Deal.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.